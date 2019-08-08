If you have an ongoing event in Blowing Rock that you would like to put on this list, email thomas.sherrill@blowingrocket.com
DOODLEBUG CLUB: Pre-school age children and a parent/guardian are invited to Doodlebug Club at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m every Thursday. The club is a fun educational art program focused on basic art skills such as holding your paintbrush, the primary colors, or holding a pair of scissors while introducing them to different art mediums, from watercolors to clay. After clean up it is story time! It’s a great way to introduce your child to art and meet other children and parents. The event is free for museum members, $5 for non-members. Space is limited. Call (828) 295-9099 or email Jennifer Garonzik at jennifer@blowingrockmuseum.org to reserve a spot today.
FREE ADMISSION: The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is offering free admission indefinitely. For more information, call (828) 295-9099.
LOCALS’ SUNDAY: Enjoy live music, a 10 percent food and drink discount and dinner specials at the Green Park Inn every Sunday through January. Visit greenparkinn.com or call (828) 414-9230 more information.
TABLE TENNIS: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone is offering table tennis from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday in the dining room. The activity is free and open to anyone in the community age 60 or older. For more information, call Jen Teague at (828) 265-8090.
LINE DANCING: A line dancing class is offered at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone at 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday. The class is taught by Jack Love and is free for all interested persons 60 and older. For more information, call (828) 265-8090.
MUSIC AT CHETOLA: Chetola Resort features live music from 6 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Lucky Strikes perform at Timberlake’s Restaurant every Thursday. On Fridays, the music moves outdoors to the bonfire area next to Chetola Lake. For more information, call (828) 295-5505.
MUSIC AT WOODLANDS: Woodlands Barbecue and Pickin’ Parlor hosts free live music events beginning at 6 p.m. The current lineup includes The Neighbors (Tuesdays and 1st and 3rd Thursdays), Gene Goforth (Wednesdays and Saturdays) and Phil Stinson (Fridays). For more information, call (828) 295-3651.
AFTERNOON ART CLUB: Children ages 6 to 10 years of age are invited to the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum every Tuesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for creative art-making activities. Participants will find inspiration from current exhibitions and will introduce them to different art mediums, from watercolor to clay. Parents may stay or drop off children for this hour long class. Home schoolers welcome! The event is free for museum members, $5 for nonmembers. Space is limited. Call (828) 295-9099 or email Jennifer Garonzik at jennifer@blowingrockmuseum.org to reserve a spot today.
FIRST FRIDAY SIP ‘N SHOP: Participating Blowing Rock merchants invite you to join them on the first Friday of the summer months for a “happy hour” style stroll where you can sip and shop in downtown stores from 4-7 p.m.. Stop by your favorite shops, or check out a new one. Free refreshments at participating locations.
