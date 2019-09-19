To submit items for the Watauga Democrat and Mountain Times print calendars, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit wataugademocrat.com and click on “Calendar” and then “Submit an Event.” Entries should be complete and concise.
Sept. 19
AARP: To learn more about AARP’s advocacy and programs, including its goal to help lower drug prices for all Americans through decisive actions and solutions aimed not only at the federal level but also here in North Carolina, join us at one of these upcoming events in the High Country on Thursday, Sept. 19, 12-2 p.m. (lunch provided) at the High Country Council of Governments, 468 New Market Blvd., Boone. To register, email rchaplin@aarp.org or call (828) 380-6242.
ZAP TRAINING RUN: ZAP Endurance is offering four weeks of free clinics in partnership with the East Boone running club. This series is designed to provide professional training techniques in preparation for the Blue Ridge Conservancy 5K coming up on Sept. 21. These training runs will continue each Thursday evening until race day. The training runs are open to all ages and abilities, with various options for distance and pace. The group will meet at 5:30 p.m. each Thursday at Brookshire Park. Parking is available at Brookshire Park, 250 Brookshire Rd., Boone. It is right next door to Booneshine Brewing Company. We will meet up and run from the Brookshire parking lot, but then finish the run at Booneshine where we can hang out afterward. For more information about the 5K and kids 1-mile fun run, visit the race website at https://blueridgeconservancy.org/blue-ridge-conservancy-5k.
GIR SCOUT RECRUITMENT NIGHT: Thursday, September 19th, 6pm, Optimist Club House, Boone, NC. Girls from Kindergarten to 12th grade are invited to learn about the fun of Girl Scouts and what opportunities being a Girl Scout awaits them. For more information, Amber Mellon, 828-406-7740 or www.girlscoutsp2p.org
Sept. 20-21
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 35TH ANNUAL BAZAAR: Boone United Methodist Church is hosting its 35th Fall Bazaar from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, and from 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. The bazaar will be featuring gently used items including clothing, kitchen items, children’s toys, sports equipment, electronics, appliances and furniture.
SWING FOR SCHOLARSHIPS GOLF TOURNAMENT: The 4th annual Paul Hagen Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament will be held on Sept. 21 beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Linville Land Harbor in Linville. A silent auction will be open to the public on Friday, Sept. 20, and the day of the tournament. The tournament is $65 per player or $240 per team. All funds raised at this event will be distributed by the Cannon Memorial Hospital volunteer program for healthcare career scholarships to local students. For more info, please contact Sallie J. Woodring at (828) 737-7538.
CHILI COOK-OFF: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all seniors 60 or older in our community to Join us for our annual chili cook-off. Come enter the contest for bragging rights and prizes or simply come taste the winning chili! Chili will be judged and the winners announced September 20th 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call Billie at 828-265-8090 to enter.
USED BOOKSTORE SEASONAL SALE: Join Books ‘N Friends Used Bookstore for its semi-annual half-price sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 20-21. Find bargains on thousands of books. All proceeds go to Allegheny County Public Library. Books ‘N Friends is located at 35 N. Main Street in Sparta. For more information, call (336) 372-5155.
Sept. 21
INTERNATIONAL GRAND PRIX: James H. Fisher International Grand Prix and Calcutta
CREATURES OF THE NIGHT AND BONFIRE DELIGHT: As night falls on Grandfather Mountain, guests can enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nocturnal residents from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Additional cost. Limited to 48 participants. Registration opens Aug. 26 at grandfather.com. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com, email events@grandfather.com, or call (828) 733-2013.
CHAD LOVETTE MEMORIAL RUN: Registration is underway for the 4th annual Chad Lovette Memorial 5k and 10k Trail Run, which will take place at 8 a.m. onSept. 21 at Cub Creek Park in downtown Wilkesboro. Runners who register by Sept. 3 will receive a t-shirt and patch commemorating the trail run. For those running competitively, the event is being professionally chip timed by Racing Toes. All proceeds from the race will benefit the American Cancer Society. Check-in for the trail run begins at 7 a.m., and the event will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Parking is located at 200 South Bridge Street in Wilkesboro. For more information about registering for the competition and prizes, visit www.carolinainthefall.org and select the “Get Involved” button.
Sept. 22
CONCERT: St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church will be hosting cellist and pianist Ellie Wee and Barry Salwer as part of its 2019 Summer Concert Series at 3 p.m. on Sept. 22. Sponsored by the St. Mary’s Friends of Music, the Summer Concerts feature artists from around northwest North Carolina and range from classical musicians to traditional local music. All concerts will be on Sunday afternoons, either in the church nave or (weather-permitting) on the front lawn of the church, where you are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music. All programs are free and everyone is welcome! St. Mary of the Hills is in Blowing Rock on Main Street. For more information, please contact the church at (828) 295-7323 or visit MusicfromStMaryoftheHills on Facebook.
Sept. 23
STRONG BODY, STRONG MIND: A “Strong Body, Strong Mind” program will take place at the Boone United Methodist Church Room 200 beginning Sept. 23 and lasting through Dec. 13, on Mondays and Fridays from 1-2 p.m. This memory building program is lead by Dr. Kim McCullough, who is a Communication Disorder Professor with Appalachian State University. She is also a certified speech language pathologist. The memory building program paired with Tai Chi improves cognitive health by reducing stress, building memory and providing mental clarity. There is no cost associated with this program. To register, call Amber Chapman at (828) 265-5434 ext. 113.
VIRTUAL DEMENTIA TOUR: The Virtual Dementia Tour® (VDT) is an original, ground-breaking, evidence-based, and scientifically proven method of building a greater understanding of dementia. The truth is that when dementia strikes, it strikes the whole community, not just the individual. Thanks to the VDT, health care professionals, family caregivers, business leaders, consumer advocates, first responders and educators are experiencing for themselves the physical and mental challenges facing people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The VDT uses patented sensory tools and instruction based on research conducted by P.K. Beville, MS, a specialist in geriatrics and the founder of Second Wind Dreams®. During a VDT experience, trained facilitators guide participants outfitted with patented devices that alter their senses while they try to complete common everyday tasks. The event will take place at Ashe Services for the Aging located at 180 Chattyrob Ln in West Jefferson from 1-3 p.m. The Virtual Dementia Tour is not appropriate for persons diagnosed with dementia. Participants are led through the 45-minute experience in 10-minute intervals and only need to be present for their appointment time. Appointments are required and space is limited. To reserve your space or learn more about the Virtual Dementia Tour®, please call (828) 754-0101, 1 (844) MY-JOURNEY or email prc@caldwellhospice.org.
THE BURROWING OWLS OF CAPE CORAL: Cape Coral, Fla., is home to the largest population of the unique, charismatic Burrowing Owls. People from all over the world come to see these owls because unlike many owls, they are quite visible during the day. Beverly Saltonstall has been working with these owls for the last 19 years and has become quite knowledgeable about them. She gives talks to schools, colleges and service organizations, and conducts tours for photography clubs among other groups. Meet from 2-3:30 p.m., on Sept. 23, in the 2nd floor conference room of the Lois Harrill Senior Center at 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone.
PRESENTATION OF THE NEW BOOK “GRANDDADDY’S MEMOIRS”: Boone native, Ned Austin and his wife, Roberta collaborated to create the writing of “Granddaddy’s Memoirs”. They are hosting a presentation of the book at the Watauga County Public Library in the Evelyn Johnson Meeting Room on Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 24
SPICE OF LIFE: Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents “Variety: the Spice of Life – Strictly Clean and Decent.” Patrick Crouch, Ron Shuffler and Kay Crouch have a unique blend of brilliant vocal harmonies and solid instrumental foundation. Their eclectic repertoire includes modern folk songs by American, Canadian and Irish songwriters, the fiery breakdowns, and songs of family and home found in both traditional and contemporary bluegrass settings and centuries-old Celtic airs and dance tunes. 2 p.m. at Harvest House, 247 Boone Heights Drive. This is a non-ticketed concert, pay as you exit. Suggested donation $10.
DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: An Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group will meet Sept. 24 and is offered to those who serve as a caregiver for an individual that has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The group will meet the last Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Western Watauga Branch Library. For more information, call the group facilitator Sandra Basel at (828) 773-0530 or contact Jackie Cornette at the Western Watauga Branch Library 828-297-5515.
HOMECOMING BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross and Appalachian State University invite Boone area residents to participate in the 13th annual Homecoming Blood Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Holmes Convocation Center. Parking will be validated for the first 150 community members who present to give blood. As a thank you, all presenting blood donors will receive a commemorative blood drive T-shirt, while supplies last. All those who come out to give blood will also receive a coupon via email for a free haircut, courtesy of Sport Clips haircuts. Refreshments will be provided. Complete the necessary paperwork before your appointment time at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. For more information, visit/contact the ACT office at ASU in Room 138 in the Plemmons Student Union or call (828) 262-2545.
Sept. 25
REPUBLICAN WOMEN: The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at The Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month through October. See us on Facebook and learn more.
CROSSNORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FUNDRAISER: The ninth annual Crossnore Elementary School Fundraiser Chili and Potato Bar Supper will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Crossnore. There will be homemade chili, potato bar, salad and dessert. Every dollar donated will go to children in need at Crossnore Elementary School. The fundraiser supper is sponsored by First Baptist Church of Crossnore, Crossnore Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Presbyterian Church and Fletcher Presbyterian Church.
Sept. 26
FREE MEDICARE SEMINAR: The Lois E. Harrill Senior and the Watauga County Project on Aging would like to invite all community members interested in learning more about Medicare to attend our free Medicare 101 seminar on September 26th 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This seminar will cover basic Medicare information, part A, B, C, and D as well as supplements and deadlines. Registration is not required, but appreciated. Call Billie at (828)-265-8090.
Sept. 27
CONCERT BY THE SILVER STRINGS DULCIMER BAND: Hosted by the High Country Lifelong Learners, in cooperation with Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music, this concert will consist of an informal session of stories and traditional music featuring “songs of the people” which have comforted and lifted the spirits of Americans through major hard times of war and economic strain. Certainly Hard Times are both universal and personal. Songs of work, love, loss, pain, joy and amazing grace abound in our culture. Many of the songs we have chosen are those we fondly remember from our third and fourth grade music books. Others have touched us or inspired us as we have traveled along on life’s journey. Our hope is that these songs, some funny and lively, some sweet and some sad, will make an enjoyable and enlightening afternoon for all. The musical group consists of Jewel and Bill Magee on mountain dulcimers and vocals, Tom Pace on guitar and Sarah Borders on hammered and mountain dulcimers. Concert takes place from 2-3:30 p.m. in the dining room of the Lois Harrill Senior Center at 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone.
Sept. 28
FALL COLOR SKETCHBOOK: Designed for enthusiasts with little to no artistic training, this 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. foundation course focuses on creating accurate and artistic botanical illustrations. Guided by artist and Carolina Naturalist Preston Montague, participants will learn basic observation and drawing techniques with pen and pencil and will use colored pencils to apply vibrant color. Registration costs $60 standard or $20 for Bridge Club members. Bridge Club members must present a valid Bridge Club ID with their event ticket/receipt upon arrival, or they will be charged full price. To register, visit https://grandfather.com/events/fall-color-sketchbook/.
CONCERTS IN THE COURTYARD: Join Tanger Outlet Shoppes on the Parkway for Concerts in the Courtyard near Tanger Shopper Services on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 4-7 p.m. Bring your favorite people along to enjoy the best brands and be entertained by our musicians, family-friendly games, raffle drawing and more in the courtyard. The Chik-fil-A food truck will be on site with food and prizes for guests. The Appalachian State University pep band and jazz, beach and shag band High Standard both will play on Sept. 28. For more information, contact Tanger Outlet at (828) 295-4444 or visit www.tangeroutlets.com.
BOONEDOGGLE DANCE: Love contra dancing? Want to take your dancing to the next level? Come on out for BooneDoggle, September 28, a full day dance event. Love dancing but don’t feel up to 12 hours, come on out and dance half a day or just for the evening. Bands Playing with Fyre and the Elftones and callers Terry Doyle and Jesse Edgerton. Beginner’s lesson, camping available, activities the day after... Located at the Appalachian Folk School in Mountain City, TN. Full details on the FB Event Page
WILD GAME DINNER WITH RAFFLE AND SILENT AUCTION: A wild game dinner with a raffle and silent auction will be held at the Foscoe Grandfather Community Center on Saturday, September 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meats will include venison, wild turkey, bear, lake trout and crappie. Domestic pulled pork will also be available. The menu will also include Cole slaw. baked beans, fried potatoes and a variety of homemade desserts. First prize in the raffle will be a Primo ceramic grill; second prize $300 in spa certificates and third prize is $100 in cash. All proceeds will go to rebuild the picnic pavilion riverbank damaged in flooding earlier this summer. The Park is located at 233 Park Road in Foscoe (behind the Grandfather Trout Pond). If you have questions, call (828) 265-8483.
Oct. 1
CARRY OUT CUISINE: Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus Culinary Arts program will offer Carry Out Cuisine events during the Fall 2019 semester to the general public and will also continue to offer the Chef’s Table Dining Experience events. The spring menus will each focus on a different region and will feature some of the most popular dishes from cuisines around the world. Meals are $20 per person and reservations are recommended. Cash only payments are accepted when meals are picked up on the day of service. Pick-up times are 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Watauga Campus Kitchen, Building W141, Room 102. A limited number of tickets to the Chef’s Table Dining Experience will be available during each Carry Out Cuisine event. Tickets are $25. The theme for the October dinner is a Tour of the Caribbean Islands and items will include Mixed Bean Salad (assorted beans and avocado in lemon garlic dressing),Cuban Sandwich (mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles and house made mustard, pressed on ciabatta bread), Plantain Chips (ripe plantains sliced thin and fried, finished with sea salt) and Rum Cake (homemade rum cake basted with Caribbean rum). For more information or to reserve your tickets for any of these Carry Out Cuisine or Chef’s Table events, contact Chef Robert Back at (828) 297-3811 ext. 5222 or by email at rback@cccti.edu.
Oct. 1-12
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN FALL COLOR RAMBLE: Guests can enjoy 20 minute guided walks that highlight Grandfather Mountain’s fall colors. On Oct. 12, guests can meet the park’s naturalists at the nature museum to obtain a map and information on where to find the most beautiful fall color. Plus, special programming throughout the day will allow families to explore this natural phenomenon. The ramble begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 1-11, and runs 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. With a few exceptions where noted, most special events are included with park admission. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com, email events@grandfather.com, or call (828) 733-2013.
Oct. 1-3
ADULT VOLUNTEER TRAINING: Sponsored by Caldwell Hospice Serving the High Country. Oct. 1 and Oct. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Cannon Memorial Hospital. 434 Hospital Drive, Linville, N.C. For more information or to register, call (828)-754-0101 or 1-844-MYJOURNEY, visit www.caldwellhospice.org or email eandrews@calldwellhospice.org.
Oct. 5
ART IN THE PARK: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 2019 Art in the Park series on Saturday, Oct. 5. Art in the Park is host to 90 artisans at each show. Some of the best local and regional artists and craftspeople showcase their handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, painting and more. Call (828) 295-7851 or contact art@blowingrock.com for questions regarding Art in the Park.
DAVID CHILDERS TRIO: Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents “Carolina Native Songster – The David Childers Trio.” Singer-songwriter David Childers is the proverbial study in contradictions. Childers will be joined by Korey Dudley on bass and David Niblock on acoustic guitar. This is a non-ticketed concert, pay as you exit. Suggested donation $20. 7:30 p.m. at Harvest House, 247 Boone Heights Drive.
CONCERTS IN THE COURTYARD: Join Tanger Outlet Shoppes on the Parkway for Concerts in the Courtyard near Tanger Shopper Services on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4-7 p.m. Bring your favorite people along to enjoy the best brands and be entertained by our musicians, family-friendly games, raffle drawing and more in the courtyard. The Chik-fil-A food truck will be on site with food and prizes for guests. Beach and horn band Swing Set will play on Oct. 5. For more information, contact Tanger Outlet at (828) 295-4444 or visit www.tangeroutlets.com.
KEEP ASHE BEAUTIFUL LITTER SWEEP: Keep Ashe Beautiful is sweeping the county roads again with community volunteers and the support of NC DOT and local businesses. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m.This is a community-wide event that allows for residents and guests to help make visual improvements in the community. Keep Ashe Beautiful will supply safety T-shirts, safety vests, roadway signs, trash pickup supplies and snacks to pre-registered volunteers. Pre-registration can be made by email at keepashebeautiful@gmail.com or by messaging the Facebook page. Keep Ashe Beautiful is a registered 501©(3) non-profit and 100 percent of donations are returned to the county through our beautification activities. Donations are gratefully accepted via check at Keep Ashe Beautiful, PO Box 31, West Jefferson, NC 28694
12 STEP RECOVERY SEMINAR: High Country 12 step groups invite all to attend the Fall 12 Step Recovery Seminar on Oct. 5, 2019. The free seminar will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 131 Valley Street in Boone, N.C.
Oct. 6
CONCERT: St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church will be hosting its 2019 organ recitals and choral evensong at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. Sponsored by the St. Mary’s Friends of Music, the Summer Concerts feature artists from around northwest North Carolina and range from classical musicians to traditional local music. All concerts will be on Sunday afternoons, either in the church nave or (weather-permitting) on the front lawn of the church, where you are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music. All programs are free and everyone is welcome! St. Mary of the Hills is in Blowing Rock on Main Street. For more information, please contact the church at (828) 295-7323 or visit MusicfromStMaryoftheHills on Facebook.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK: Blowing Rock’s Concert in the Park Series is an annual set of free outdoor concerts on the Sunday following Art in the Park starting at 4 p.m. in Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park. The performances offer entertainment from a variety of musical genres while remaining family-friendly and casual. Oct. 6 features traditional swing music group The Starlighters. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851.
Oct. 7
VIRTUAL DEMENTIA TOUR: The Virtual Dementia Tour® (VDT) is an original, ground-breaking, evidence-based, and scientifically proven method of building a greater understanding of dementia. The truth is that when dementia strikes, it strikes the whole community, not just the individual. Thanks to the VDT, health care professionals, family caregivers, business leaders, consumer advocates, first responders and educators are experiencing for themselves the physical and mental challenges facing people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The VDT uses patented sensory tools and instruction based on research conducted by P.K. Beville, MS, a specialist in geriatrics and the founder of Second Wind Dreams®. During a VDT experience, trained facilitators guide participants outfitted with patented devices that alter their senses while they try to complete common everyday tasks. The event will take place at Avery Senior Center located at 165 Schultz Circle in Newland from 1-3 p.m. The Virtual Dementia Tour is not appropriate for persons diagnosed with dementia. Participants are led through the 45-minute experience in 10-minute intervals and only need to be present for their appointment time. Appointments are required and space is limited. To reserve your space or learn more about the Virtual Dementia Tour®, please call (828) 754-0101, 1 (844) MY-JOURNEY or email prc@caldwellhospice.org.
Oct. 8
FRANK AND KAY GOLF CLASSIC: Get ready to tee off on Tuesday Oct. 8 at Hound Ears Club for Hospitality House’s annual Frank and Kay Golf Classic. This signature event honors the legacy of philanthropy and leadership that Frank and Kay Borkowski have bestowed upon the High Country since their arrival in 1993. Men’s, women’s and mixed foursomes are invited to the four-person scramble format event that features a hole-in-one contest, putting contest, 13-yard par 3 challenge, prizes, gift bags, cigars, silent auction, on-course snacks and catered hors d’ouevres. Registration, silent auction and putting contests begins at 12:30 p.m., the shot gun start is at 1:30 p.m., the cocktail, hors d’oeuvre and cigar reception is at 6:30 p.m. and the award ceremony and silent auction checkout is at 7:30 p.m. Registration is $150 per person or $600 for a team of four. For more information, visit www.hosphouse.org/golf or calls the Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. at (828) 264-1237.
Oct. 12
MUSICAL DUET: Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents “Sensational and Inspiring Musical Duet: Al Petteway and Amy White.” Al and Amy have long been a favorite, with their eclectic repertoire that includes original, traditional, contemporary Celtic and Appalachian-influenced music with occasional nods to blues, New Age and jazz. Tickets are $18 advance, $20 at the door and $5 student. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Harvest House, 247 Boone Heights Drive.
Oct. 12-13
OKTOBERFEST: Sugar Mountain Resort will host its 29th annual Oktoberfest celebration from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 13. Live Bavarian music performed by the 15-piece Harbour Towne Fest Band will highlight the two-day festival. German and American food will be provided to delight any appetite. Plus, barrels and barrels of beverages will flow lavishly. The children’s fun center will include hayrides, corn hole, pumpkin bowling, water balloon tossing, play time with Sugar and Sweetie Bear and an array of bounce houses. Glide from Sugar Mountain’s base to its peak, through the forest and above the treetops, aboard the Summit Expresschairlift. Participants can experience the thrill of cycling the bike park or join the Caroline Washam Women’s Gravity MTB Clinic on October 12. Partake in a Bavarian costume contest. Shop for cold weather-wear at the Sugar Mountain Sports and Gift Shop, or bring home a Bavarian memento from the Oktoberfest souvenir tent. The festival will happen at the Sugar Mountain Resort come rain or shine. Admission, parking and shuttle service are free of charge.
Oct. 13
JAZZ SOCIETY CONCERT: The High Country Jazz Society offers jazz concerts every second Sunday of each month from May through October from 5-7 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Inn, located at 711 Main St., Blowing Rock. On Oct. 13, the featured performers are the ASU Jazz Ensemble I. Tickets are $20 per person, $5 per student, plus a $65 membership option for all 2019 season concerts. Call Meadowbrook at (828) 295-4300 for your reservations or plan to arrive early for best seating. For more information, visit highcountryjazzsociety.wordpress.com.
VACCINE CLINICS: The Lois E. Harrill Senior is not taking registrations for flu and pneumonia vaccines for seniors aged 60 or older. Flu shots will be given Oct 2nd and 11th from 9am until noon-walk-ins can be accepted but registration is greatly appreciated. Pneumonia vaccines will be given during the health fair on October 13th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and can only be given to pre-registered participants. Call to register or to get additional information- 828-265-8090.
Oct. 13-15
“WHO’S ON FIRST”: The Ashe County Little Theatre is an all-volunteer theater group that makes its home in the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson. Their last production of the season will be “Who’s On First,” written by Jack Sharkey. This comedy features a husband, wife, lover, friend, a strange lamp, a gun and a rubber chicken that are all doomed to live the same hour over and over again until they get it right. Four actors in four scenes race through this hilarious farce to an unexpected ending. Directed by Jim Williams. Auditions will be in August 2019.
Oct. 15
VAYA HEALTH TRAINING: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, 131 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone, will hold two trainings on Oct. 15. A training on “Depression: From Surviving to Thriving” will run from 10 to 11 a.m., and “Anti-Depressant Medications” will run from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Mandy Matney at mandy.matney@vayahealth.com to register.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business After Hours networking event on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m at The Ridgeline Food and Spirits, located at 8960 Valley Blvd. Blowing Rock. The event is open for all chamber members and includes raffles, light refreshments and more. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockncchamber.com.
Oct. 16
FREE SENIOR HEALTH FAIRS: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all seniors aged 60 or older to participate in fall health fairs. There will be free health assessments offered at each fair for no cost to the participant. Each fair will feature Medicare information, vision, hearing, balance, and blood pressure screening, as well as many other screenings such as colo-rectal cancer, hep C, and others. Medication lock boxes, and other free resources will be available on a first come-first served basis. Health Fairs will be held on Wednesday October 16th and Wednesday November 13th from 10-12. For more information call Billie at 828-265-8090.
Oct. 17
ZOE AND CLOYD: Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents “Something Old, Something New: Zoe and Cloyd.” Hailing from opposite ends of the Appalachian Mountains, renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein joins award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist John Cloyd Miller. The show starts at 2 p.m. at Harvest House, 247 Boone Heights Drive. This is a non-ticketed concert, pay as you exit. Suggested donation $10.
Oct. 19
CONCERTS IN THE COURTYARD: Join Tanger Outlet Shoppes on the Parkway for Concerts in the Courtyard near Tanger Shopper Services on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4-7 p.m. Bring your favorite people along to enjoy the best brands and be entertained by our musicians, family-friendly games, raffle drawing and more in the courtyard. The Chik-fil-A food truck will be on site with food and prizes for guests. Motown, beach and classic rock band Lucky Strikes will play on Oct. 19. For more information, contact Tanger Outlet at (828) 295-4444 or visit www.tangeroutlets.com.
Oct. 26
BEARY SCARY HALLOWEEN: Visit Grandfather Mountain for a day of nature programs about animals considered creepy and crawly! From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., this fun-filled celebration includes an opportunity to create special Halloween treats for the animals and then trick-or-treat through the animal habitats area. Children in costume are admitted at half-price. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com, email events@grandfather.com, or call (828) 733-2013.
GUITAR PICKERS: Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents: “Two Generations of Guitar Pickers: The Wayne Henderson Trio with special guest Presley Barker.” Wayne Henderson’s top-notch finger-picking is a source of great pleasure and pride to his friends, family and neighbors in Grayson County, Virginia, and Presley has quickly emerged as an astonishingly gifted flat-picker. Tickets are $18 advance, $20 at the door and $5 student. 7:30 p.m. at Harvest House, 247 Boone Heights Drive. Visit www.mountainhomemusic.org for more information.
Oct. 27
CONCERT: St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church will be hosting the Appalachian State University Men’s Glee Club as part of its 2019 Summer Concert Series at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27. Sponsored by the St. Mary’s Friends of Music, the Summer Concerts feature artists from around northwest North Carolina and range from classical musicians to traditional local music. All concerts will be on Sunday afternoons, either in the church nave or (weather-permitting) on the front lawn of the church, where you are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music. All programs are free and everyone is welcome! St. Mary of the Hills is in Blowing Rock on Main Street. For more information, please contact the church at (828) 295-7323 or visit MusicfromStMaryoftheHills on Facebook.
Oct. 28
VIRTUAL DEMENTIA TOUR: The Virtual Dementia Tour® (VDT) is an original, ground-breaking, evidence-based, and scientifically proven method of building a greater understanding of dementia. The truth is that when dementia strikes, it strikes the whole community, not just the individual. Thanks to the VDT, health care professionals, family caregivers, business leaders, consumer advocates, first responders and educators are experiencing for themselves the physical and mental challenges facing people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The VDT uses patented sensory tools and instruction based on research conducted by P.K. Beville, MS, a specialist in geriatrics and the founder of Second Wind Dreams®. During a VDT experience, trained facilitators guide participants outfitted with patented devices that alter their senses while they try to complete common everyday tasks. The event will take place at Watauga Senior Center located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector #A in Boone from 1-3 p.m. The Virtual Dementia Tour is not appropriate for persons diagnosed with dementia. Participants are led through the 45-minute experience in 10-minute intervals and only need to be present for their appointment time. Appointments are required and space is limited. To reserve your space or learn more about the Virtual Dementia Tour®, please call (828) 754-0101, 1 (844) MY-JOURNEY or email prc@caldwellhospice.org.
Oct. 29
DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: An Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group will meet Oct. 29 and is offered to those who serve as a caregiver for an individual that has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The group will meet the last Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Western Watauga Branch Library. For more information, call the group facilitator Sandra Basel at (828) 773-0530 or contact Jackie Cornette at the Western Watauga Branch Library 828-297-5515.
Oct. 30
REPUBLICAN WOMEN: The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at The Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in the High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month through October. See us on Facebook and learn more.Nov. 19
VAYA HEALTH TRAINING: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, 131 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone, will hold two trainings on Nov. 19. A training on “Neurocognitive Disorder: Living with Dementia” will run from 10 to 11 a.m., and “It’s a Brain Thing: The Study of Dementia Medications” will run from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Mandy Matney at mandy.matney@vayahealth.com to register.
Nov. 5
CARRY OUT CUISINE: Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus Culinary Arts program will offer Carry Out Cuisine events during the Fall 2019 semester to the general public and will also continue to offer the Chef’s Table Dining Experience events. The spring menus will each focus on a different region and will feature some of the most popular dishes from cuisines around the world. Meals are $20 per person and reservations are recommended. Cash only payments are accepted when meals are picked up on the day of service. Pick-up times are 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Watauga Campus Kitchen, Building W141, Room 102. A limited number of tickets to the Chef’s Table Dining Experience will be available during each Carry Out Cuisine event. Tickets are $25. The theme for the November dinner is a Tour of Africa and items will include Tatale (corncakes with plantains), Harira (vegetable and meat soup), Boerewors (homemade beef and pork sausage patty), Spinach Stew (sweet and spicy braised spinach with tomatoes and onion), Curried Corn (corn curried with tomatoes) and Beignets de Bananes (fresh banana fritter). For more information or to reserve your tickets for any of these Carry Out Cuisine or Chef’s Table events, contact Chef Robert Back at (828) 297-3811 ext. 5222 or by email at rback@cccti.edu.
Nov. 8
ALL ABOUT ELK: Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This workshop, led by N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission educators Kevin Hining and Tanya Poole, will focus on elk in North Carolina. A majority of the workshop will be spent learning about the life history and current research on elk, as well as activities that can be incorporated into educational programs. Information on how to coexist with elk will be provided. Participants will also tour the wildlife habitats at Grandfather Mountain with park staff and observe elk up close. This workshop provides six hours Criteria II or III credit toward the N.C. Environmental Education Certification, or 0.6 CEU credit. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2HyzOd6.
Nov. 9-10
TEACHING ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION: Nov. 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This 10-hour workshop will help prepare participants from a variety of educational backgrounds in both the formal and non-formal sectors to use exemplary Environmental Education teaching methods. Attendees will learn about a variety of teaching techniques, methods and instructional strategies, and the workshop will include multiple interactive components. This is a required workshop for all N.C. Environmental Education Certification candidates who enrolled in the program after Jan. 1, 2009, as Criteria I credit. This workshop may also count for Continuing Education for those educators who are already certified. This program is hosted by Amy Renfranz, Grandfather’s director of education. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2XZ8o5Z.
Nov. 13
FREE SENIOR HEALTH FAIR: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center would like to invite all seniors aged 60 or older to participate in fall health fairs. There will be free health assessments offered at each fair for no cost to the participant. Each fair will feature Medicare information, vision, hearing, balance, and blood pressure screening, as well as many other screenings such as colo-rectal cancer, hep C, and others. Medication lock boxes, and other free resources will be available on a first come-first served basis. Health Fairs will be held on Wednesday October 16th and Wednesday November 13th from 10-12. For more information call Billie at 828-265-8090.
Nov. 19
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business After Hours networking event on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m at Famous Toastery, located at 349 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock. The event is open for all chamber members and includes raffles, light refreshments and more. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockncchamber.com.
Nov. 26
DEMENTIA CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: An Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group will meet Nov. 26 and is offered to those who serve as a caregiver for an individual that has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The group will meet the last Tuesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Western Watauga Branch Library. For more information, call the group facilitator Sandra Basel at (828) 773-0530 or contact Jackie Cornette at the Western Watauga Branch Library 828-297-5515.
Dec. 17
VAYA HEALTH TRAINING: The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center, 131 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone, will hold two trainings on Dec. 17. A training on “Anxiety: Calming the Anxious Mind” will run from 10 to 11 a.m., and “Coping with Anxiety: Medications and More” will run from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Mandy Matney at mandy.matney@vayahealth.com to register.
Dec. 31
