There is no better view of the Blue Ridge Mountains than from above the treetops, and fortunately for thrill-seekers brave enough to soak in this view from more than 200 feet in the air, there are several courses in the area that offer such a daring perspective.
Zip lining in the High Country is an experience like no other. Local courses such as Hawksnest Zip Line, Sky Valley Zip Tours and High Gravity Adventures are known to get the heart racing as participants fly through air while suspended in their harness and their feet dangle high above the wilderness below.
While zip lining is sure to excite the daredevil in your life and make the hairs on the back of your neck perk up, it is also a safe, beginner-friendly activity that the whole family can enjoy. All the necessary supplies such as helmets, harnesses, gloves and metal belays are provided by the aforementioned businesses. Each business has implemented necessary sanitation measures to ensure the health and well being of their clients.
HAWKSNESTThe summer months are a prime time to zip line at Hawksnest. The high-adventure haven offers more than four miles of zip lines and cable runs year round. The facility’s two courses, Hawk Tour and Eagle Tour, offer two unique ways to experience the park.
Hawk Tour takes adventure seekers on 11 cables, totaling 1.5 miles of zip line, that sends them up to 35 mph over the trees, lakes, creeks and the natural beauty that surrounds the park. Don’t look down!
The Eagle Tour is the park’s newest course and features nine cables as well as a swing bridge. This option includes nearly three miles of zip line with two cables that are more than 2,000 feet. This tour option is certainly not for the faint of heart, as zip liners can reach speeds up to 50 mph!
Located southwest of Boone and northeast of Linville in scenic Seven Devils, Hawksnest is nestled in the heart of the High Country, just north of Grandfather Mountain. Tours begin daily at 10 a.m. and commence throughout the day at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with tours early morning tours open upon request and availability.
To reserve a zip line tour at Hawksnest, call (828) 963-6561, or click to hawksnestzipline.com for more information.
SKY VALLEY ZIP TOURSLocated in Blowing Rock, Sky Valley Zip tours offers 10 lines to zip down as well as cliff jumping and a swinging bridge.
For more information, call (828) 264-0002 or click to skyvalleyziptours.com for more information.
HIGH GRAVITY ADVENTURES ZIP LINE & AERIAL PARKHigh Gravity is another zip lining opportunity in Blowing Rock and is located next to Tweetsie Railroad. For more information, call (828) 266-0176, or click to skyvalleyziptours.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.