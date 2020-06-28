The impending climate catastrophe has been handed down to my generation. Although years of research and activism has pushed for urgent change since the issue of climate change emerged, the generations before us have effectively put it off, prioritizing their own economic interests. Stopping climate change requires massive and comprehensive changes in current economic and political systems, yet decision makers and people in power are still reluctant to take concrete and swift action. Unfortunately, we no longer have the luxury of time.
In 2018, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report that depicted the irreversible climate crisis coming within the next 10 years. These changes will lead to massive droughts, floods, diseases, fire and innumerable natural disasters. On June 18, 2020, The Guardian published an article about the six month deadline we have left to deal with climate change policy in order to avoid a catastrophe by 2030.
These are only a few examples of the countless warnings we have been given as we approach the deadline. Researchers have been providing details with numbers, showing how much time we have left and the quantification of the possible disasters. The number right now is six months and soon it will be zero, as the window to take action slips away.
As the Gen Z is growing up with these constantly evolving calamities we are coming to the realization that the contemporary political systems and those currently in power will never be able to fix what they have created. We witness this irresponsibility of people in power and it makes us disappointed and we feel helpless.
In the midst of climate catastrophe, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to countless deaths, job losses and possibly a recession as members of Gen Z are graduating high school. The movement for racial justice is arduous and has yielded little tangible results with young people taking to the streets. Time and time again, the issue of climate has been mentioned and discussed while those in power ignore it to pursue whatever is more profitable for them. Our generation is ready to take the issue of climate change into our own hands for our own futures. We want change until we live in a world where everyone isn’t punished for the actions of a few people. Climate change has become an issue that is only brought up in conjunction with political agendas. Politicians present this issue in a way that creates a debate of whether we should take action rather than in which ways we should take action. Climate change is presented as a matter of individual responsibility, even though those who are most vulnerable to it have the least impact on decision making. However, this issue no longer falls on the person who doesn’t recycle and regularly drives a gasoline-powered car. The issue falls on the industries and corporations that allowed this to build. It falls on any leader who doesn’t take action, no matter what they say. The words and platitudes are lost on us, we are looking for only concrete and substantial change to the systems that allowed this global crisis to develop in the first place.
Is now the time to panic? As each day passes, we are closer to the deadline. People around the world took to the streets in pursuit of climate action, they continue to bring awareness to this issue through the platforms they have available, and they push for concrete changes in legislation. But there are six months left. The momentum is growing, but it’s not enough.
For our generation, this is a do or die moment in history. There is no time to waste here. We must mobilize ourselves, and create support from everyone around the world. We must do our best to make sure the future generation of children not only has a future, but has less of a burden than that which has been passed down to us.
