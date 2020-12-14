Hope begins at home but ends on Dec. 31. As federal and state renter protections expire in the coming weeks, our community faces an eviction crisis. Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, more than 1 million North Carolinians could become homeless due to government inaction. Now, Watauga County’s Board of Commissioners and Boone’s Town Council must pick up where others left off.
With more than 5,000 renters having difficulty affording their homes in Watauga County, and rent averaging more than $700, hanging mistletoe may soon be replaced with eviction notices as the Centers for Disease Control’s Emergency Eviction Moratorium and Executive Order 171 (EO 171) expire at the end of December.
Rent is expensive, and with the pandemic causing layoffs and furloughs, paying monthly bills becomes a challenge. Local predatory housing practices further complicate matters, deemed severe enough to cause town council to demand N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein investigate them while calling for a halt in rent and mortgage payment collections during April of this year.
This coupled with record infections, hospitalizations and deaths nationally caused the CDC to quickly order a temporary moratorium for evictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Mass evictions would cause mass overcrowding and homelessness, the perfect combination for uncontrolled viral community spread. EO 171, issued by Gov. Roy Cooper, supported the CDC’s moratorium and made it State-specific.
Before its implementation, evictions in North Carolina caused an estimated excess of 15,500 COVID-19 cases, along with more than 300 deaths. Both actions, however, only delayed the inevitable by placing a bandage on a gunshot wound.
Without comprehensive action, a predictable and avoidable crisis will soon be upon us. Three losers will emerge: renters, landlords and our community.
In 2019, more than 250 households faced eviction in the county with the number expected to increase as we move into 2021. This year, private landlords were forced to do the job of government by providing subsidized housing even as their financial health suffers. Federal and state stimulus packages targeting both renters and landlords are long overdue; however, as our General Assembly’s delegation awaits a new legislative session, members of our Congressional Delegation play politics while the threat of mass homelessness looms.
Rather than advocating for the community’s needs, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx advocated for conspiracies, submitting an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in support of the rejected Texas v. Pennsylvania lawsuit which aimed to disenfranchise millions of voters and keep the outgoing president in power. Instead of empowering a coup, Foxx should be making targeted economic relief for us, the taxpayers who foot her $174,000 annual salary, a priority.
Fortunately, the board of commissioners and town council can initiate local action to try and mediate our quandary starting New Year’s Day.
The board of commissioners and town council must adopt resolutions calling for a continued halt in evictions and their temporary nonenforcement by newly elected N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby. As the state’s top judicial officer, Newby has the authority to halt county evictions across North Carolina. While enforcing the law, a chief justice must also enforce humanity especially in times of crisis.
Ultimately, local government has limited room for recourse; however, evictions should not occur until a comprehensive assistance plan is implemented. Costs can quickly become a burden but protecting our community’s most vulnerable shouldn’t come with a price tag.
Love thy neighbor, no matter the cost.
By Adam Zebzda, Boone
