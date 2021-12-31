From the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to tragedy striking close to home, here were some of the most talked-about and impactful news events of 2021 in Watauga County.
January
Watauga County representatives and local party leaders are condemning the violence that broke out on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.
Philip Lewis, a senior front page editor at the HuffPost, tweeted out a video of protesters pushing and shoving past Capitol Hill police officers to get to the building.
Earlier that day, President Donald Trump held a Stop the Steal rally with his supporters where he claimed the 2020 election was fraudulent and urged them to march to the Capitol building where they showed up en masse as Congress was voting to certify the presidential election.
Trump tweeted out at 3:13 p.m. to “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”
The Associated Press reported at 3:30 p.m. that Senators were evacuated and people were told to shelter in place and don gas masks after tear gas was deployed in the Capitol Rotunda. One person was reportedly shot at the Capitol according to the AP.
Rep. Virginia Foxx, who represents North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District including Watauga County, was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“Violence like what we’re witnessing in the United States Capitol is unacceptable,” Foxx tweeted at 2:49 p.m. as supporters roamed the halls of the Capitol. “People have the right to peacefully protest, and there is absolutely no reason to resort to destruction. God bless the brave men and women of the United States Capitol Police for protecting us.”
She later tweeted at 4:18 p.m. that she was safe and that law and order must be upheld.
“I am safe,” Foxx tweeted. “Members of my staff are safe. The protesters within the Capitol must immediately back down. Senseless violence accomplishes absolutely nothing.”
On Jan. 7, the United States Capitol Police announced that Officer Brian Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty. According to a press release from the USCP, Sicknick was responding to the “riots” at the Capitol when he was injured while physically engaging with protesters.
His death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP and its federal partners.
Rep. Foxx released a statement on Facebook after his death was announced.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein tweeted Jan. 8 that his office is supporting federal law enforcement agencies investigating North Carolinians who participated in the “raid at the U.S. Capitol.”
“If you have any information about a North Carolinian who participated in this lawless insurrection, please email investigationtips@ncdoj.gov,” Stein tweeted.
Rep. Ray Pickett (R-Blowing Rock) condemned the violence that took place.
“I believe that peaceful and respectful protests are a part of the freedoms that we all enjoy, but violence is not the answer,” Pickett said. “I hope that everyone will regain their composure and no one else gets hurt. My prayers go out to those who lost their life.”
The morning after the events on Capitol Hill, Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Blowing Rock) posted a statement on her Facebook. In it, she said the events gave her an a sense of “overwhelming sadness, frustration, anger.”
“But I am buoyed by the bravery and courage of our law enforcement and first responders in the midst of the violence and chaos,” Ballard wrote in her statement. “I know those responsible will be held accountable and am thankful our elected officials were able to safely finish performing their Constitutional duties early this morning. The electoral certification result is final — we have a new President of the United States. It is a new day. Let’s go to work, listen and respect one another, hug our families tighter, pray for our nation and its leadership, disagree without hate and move forward.”
Also in January, AppHealthCare hosted its first mass vaccination event at the Watauga High School gym on Jan. 16 where approximately 1,168 eligible people were vaccinated, according to AppHealthCare.
The event vaccinated 600 people in the first three hours alone.
“It’s really encouraging and I think it’s exciting for us,” AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said. “This is really encouraging to see so many people excited about getting a vaccine.”
AppHealthCare partnered with Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Boone Fire Department, Watauga County Emergency Management and Watauga County School nurses.
“It’s been a very strong community effort and we’re really grateful for all the volunteers who came out and helped today because they’ve really made a difference,” Greene said.
More than 80 people volunteered and local businesses also supported the event. According to ARHS Senior Vice President Rob Hudspeth, Local Lion provided coffee and donuts, Chick-fil-A provided lunch to volunteers and ARHS provided water and snacks.
Also in January:
Samaritan’s Purse opens COVID-19 field hospital
After setting up COVID-19 field hospitals in New York and Italy early in the pandemic, Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse is building a new 30-bed field hospital in Lenoir to provide COVID-19 support to western North Carolina health systems.
Pickett looking forward to first term in State House
Rep. Ray Pickett (R –Blowing Rock) will be sworn in for his first term as the representative for the 93rd district which includes Watauga and Ashe counties.
“I am excited to be part of the process,” Pickett said. “I’m extremely excited to represent the 93rd district, and Raleigh it’s going to be an honor to serve the fine folks here.”
February
The deep voice of Golden Globe nominated actor Sam Elliott could be heard by millions of people after the Super Bowl as he talked about a local Boone treasure: Foggy Pine Books.
The advertisement, featured as a segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Feb. 7, highlighted a small business that has struggled during the pandemic and gave it its “very own, very real, high octane Super Bowl ad,” as Stephen Colbert put it.
“I started January feeling super anxious and worried about whether or not we were going to be able to survive the winter, which was pretty disheartening after working so hard to survive 2020,” said Mary Ruthless, owner of Foggy Pine Books. “This means everything.”
The morning after the ad segment ran, Foggy Pine Books received more than 500 orders. Since the beginning of the work day Feb. 8, Ruthless said they had received around 200 more orders by noon. With the influx due to the segment, Ruthless hopes to hire more booksellers this week.
“Big companies aren’t the ones that need our support the most right now,” Colbert said when he introduced the ad. “It’s small businesses that have been hurt the most in this pandemic. Of course a small business could never afford the millions of dollars it would cost to produce and run an ad on CBS tonight, which is why we here The Late Show have decided to just pick one and just give it to them.”
Ruthless said Foggy Pine Books is receiving orders from all over the country.
Each month, Foggy Pine Books posts on social media in a transparency post that tells its customers how many books the store needs to sell each month to stay in business so the store can be transparent to customers. For February, that number is 1,350.
Ruthless said they will surpass the 1,350 books sold by a large sum.
Sam Elliott wasn’t the only famous actor featured in the ad. Academy Award winning actor Tom Hanks, known for Forrest Gump, was introduced as “a satisfied customer.”
“Foggy Pine Books has the best selection in all of Boone,” Hanks said. “They have books on all of my interests such as WWII and also books about the events from 1939 to 1945. Thank you, Foggy Pine.”
Also in February:
ECONOMIC KICKOFF: ‘What a difference a year makes’
Dr. Harry Davis delivered his annual economic forecast virtually at 5th annual High Country Economic Kickoff Breakfast on Jan. 28 by drawing a comparison between the German Luftwaffe’s bombing of London during World War II, and the key role that England’s Royal Air Force played in turning back the threat. Davis, professor of Banking and Economist for Appalachian State University and the North Carolina Bankers Association, quoted Winston Churchill’s address to Parliament in which he said of the RAF, “Never have so many owed so much to so few.”
The longtime economics professor and banking consultant used that historical perspective as a way of saying “thank-you” to the many healthcare workers and other public servants responsible for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and what he described as their “Herculean task.”
Top priorities for 2021 set by Blowing Rock town council at planning retreat
Infrastructure turned out to be a hot topic for the Blowing Rock Town Council’s winter planning retreat, with four of the top five priorities for 2021 relating to infrastructure topics: (1) Main Street water and sewer lines; (2) Ambulance service; (3) Main Street crosswalks; (4) Pressure release valves; (5) Updates to water and sewer plants.
Blowing Rock town council votes 4-1 to approve Winkler CUP request for Green Hill Road subdivision, development
After two hours and 47 minutes of testimony, questions and answers from the public, town staff and town council members focused on the conditional use permit application by developer John Winkler for a new subdivision development in Blowing Rock; the board of commissioners passed the CUP request by a vote of 4-1. Commissioner Sue Sweeting was the only commissioner to vote against the application.
March
Despite not seeing each other for roughly a year, two Hardin Park fourth graders kept their friendship strong with an old-fashioned way of communication: passing hand-written notes back and forth.
Claire Powell and Sila Gersonde, fourth graders in Corrie Freeman’s class at Hardin Park class, were best friends before COVID-19 started. When schools moved to a hybrid format — two days of in-person learning and two days of virtual learning — Powell and Gersonde were in opposite cohorts. One would go to school in-person on Monday/Tuesday while the other would go Thursday/Friday.
Because of COVID-19, neither of them have really seen each other for the past year. To keep in contact, they started leaving notes and little gifts inside each other’s classroom desks.
“It was just an idea I had because I think I just had to tell her something,” Powell said. “We just decided to tell each other what was on our minds with notes.”
Freeman said both Powell and Gersonde have a special bond of friendship with one another.
Also in March, Appalachian State University vaccinated 680 students, faculty, staff and community members during its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 11 and March 12.
The university received 500 Johnson and Johnson vaccines from the state and another 180 from the local public health department.
“The opening of our COVID-19 vaccine center is a momentous occasion in the history of our university and represents a critical step forward in returning to primarily in-person working and learning environments,” Chancellor Sheri Everts said in her March 12 email update.
The clinic was the first for COVID-19 vaccines, but not the first vaccination clinic the university has hosted.
“We’ve done flu clinics in the past — a much smaller scale, but same concept,” said Jason Marshburn, App State’s director of Environmental Health, Safety, and Emergency Management. “We took that formula, if you will, and scaled it up.”
Nurses from the campus student health services and Department of Nursing students administered the vaccines.
“Our nursing students gained real-world experience, rotating through each station of the clinic, helping administer vaccines and observing patients during the post-vaccine waiting period,” Everts said.
Also in March:
Granting wishes, Make A Wish Foundation sends ‘Theo’ to Blowing Rock
Nine-year-old Theo Kelly of Tallahassee, Fla., has a brain tumor. It is inoperable. It was first diagnosed three years ago, and he has been undergoing chemotherapy ever since. None of that stopped him from living a dream.
On Saturday, thanks to a collaboration of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine and Appalachian Fossil Museum and Blowing Rock’s Tanger Outlet Center, Theo and his family got to start a “rocky” vacation.
Green Hill Road subject of comprehensive traffic study
After sidelining it for a year due to budget freezes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Blowing Rock’s board of commissioners is going forward with an expanded Green Hill Road traffic study versus what was originally planned. The town has received a quote of $12,300 from Ramey Kemp Associates, a Raleigh-based transportation engineering firm, and the commissioners unanimously approved that expenditure at the March 9 meeting of town council.
April
Watauga County was rocked by news of a 13-hour standoff with law enforcement that left five people dead on April 28.
According to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Chris Ward and K9 Deputy Logan Fox responded to a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle just outside of Boone, where they discovered the bodies of George and Michelle Ligon. The deputies were allegedly fired upon by Isaac Barnes, who is also believed to have killed the Ligons, identified by the WCSO as his mother and step father. Fox died at the scene and Ward died after being airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.
The standoff between Barnes and law enforcement finally ended at 10:15 p.m. nearly 13 hours late. An outpouring of support for the community and those involved came from around the state, and an impromptu memorial was set up outside of the WCSO the next morning.
“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said in a statement. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”
The Boone Police Department, Appalachian State Police Department, Boone Fire Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted the WCSO in responding to the situation initially.
After backup was deployed, an initial rescue attempt resulted in a Boone Police Officer being hit by gunfire, according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau. The officer was not injured, with the rounds being deflected by his protective gear, according to Le Beau, who said the officer’s physical status was “surprisingly good” as of Thursday, April 29.
As the stand-off went on through the day, the WCSO was also assisted by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Beech Mountain Police, Blowing Rock Police, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police, Morganton Public Safety, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, West Jefferson Police and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
Also in April:
Blue Ridge Energy moves forward with utility-scale solar project
Blue Ridge Energy, a member-owned electric cooperative serving Northwest North Carolina, has selected Oriden LLC to develop a utility-scale solar project as part of its Brighter Future initiative. This project will provide a local generation source and allow Blue Ridge Energy to work toward its low cost, low carbon future with two significant carbon reduction targets: to achieve 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Area ski resorts report successful seasons despite unprecedented times
To say that the 2020-21 ski season was an anomaly for snow sports enthusiasts would be an understatement, but despite this, a healthy number of visitors turned out to the snow-covered slopes of area ski and snowboarding attractions to breathe in the crisp air and take part in the thrills of wintertime recreation.
Watauga County sees more deaths in 2020 than any in previous 20 years
Like many communities across America, COVID-19 was a significant cause of death in Watauga County in 2020, but it was not the leading cause in a year that saw more deaths than any in the last 20.
In 2020, Watauga County experienced more deaths — 456 — than any other year since 2000, according to death records provided by the Watauga County Register of Deeds. The leading cause of death for those who died in Watauga County was tobacco use.
May
Only the sound of the wind and the clomping of the horse-drawn caisson could be heard near the Holmes Convocation Center on May 6, as the funeral service took place for late Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies Chris Ward and Logan Fox.
Hundreds of community members and law enforcement personnel gathered outside of the convocation center as the caskets of the two men and their families were escorted inside. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies led the procession into the building, followed by family members and the caisson carrying the men one at a time.
The service took place eight days after a 13-hour standoff that resulted in the death of the two deputies.
Once inside, the services were opened by Sylva Police Chief Chris Hatton, who previously served as a lieutenant at the Boone Police Department.
“We see familiar faces; we see unfamiliar faces. There’s a large group of people here. And not all of us are related to these families. Not all of us are first responders, not all of us are even members of this community. We don’t all know each other. But we’re all here for the same reason today. And that is to honor and pay respects to these two men, these two heroes.”
Also in May, an estimated 70,000 gallons of untreated wastewater were discharged to Laurel Fork Stream within the Watauga River Basin when the Cottages of Boone experienced a discharge of untreated domestic wastewater, according to a press release from a Charlotte-based law firm on May 3.
The discharge is believed to have started late Wednesday, April 21, and ended at approximately 8 a.m. on Friday, April 23. The discharge occurred when an equalization tank overflowed while work was being conducted on the wastewater treatment system, according to the release.
The release stated that the Cottages of Boone notified the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources about the discharge on the morning of and is cooperating with regulators in their review of the matter.
“The Cottages are giving this matter its full attention and is reviewing maintenance processes and procedures at the wastewater treatment system with the aim of preventing future incidents,” the release stated.
It also stated that no action by the public is recommended at this time and that additional information would be provided if necessary.
Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill said this kind of discharge is fairly common, but that doesn’t make it acceptable. By law, Hill said a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit holder has to notify the public within a week of the discharge with a letter to the newspaper of record if there is a sanitary sewer overflow.
The Ward Mill Dam was also removed in May. Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill called it a “huge win for local aquatic wildlife.” The dam was removed on May 16 after five days of demolition.
The first dam was constructed at the location in 1890 and improved upon over the years. The mill complex served the community for generations providing electricity, jobs, firewood and building materials. The dam had also been an obstacle for local aquatic wildlife for the past 130 years, according to the Watauga Riverkeeper.
Also in May:
Blowing Rock commissioners vote to receive Green Hill land, with conditions
While a potentially controversial public hearing was pulled from the agenda of the Blowing Rock town council’s regular May meeting, there was still plenty to talk about. The initial open session lasted more than two hours. A closed session to consider the acquisition of real estate required more than an hour, followed by a decision made in open session. Altogether, the May meeting required a little more than three and a half hours.
App State releases sexual assault records after state supreme court case
On May 1, 2020, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that University of North Carolina Chapel Hill — including other UNC system schools — had to release disciplinary records of students who violated a school’s sexual assault policy.
With the Supreme Court ruling, App State has released sexual assault records previously unseen due to state law.
June
A Boone Boy Scout from Troop 100 has entered the ranks that less than 4 percent of scouts achieve: Eagle.
Ethan Taft, 16, was awarded the Eagle Rank on May 27 at a ceremony at Rocky Knob Park.
“It just means to me perseverance and dedication,” Taft said. “Just getting it done and not giving up even when it gets hard.”
To earn the rank of Eagle, scouts have to complete various requirements including at least 21 merit badges — with some being mandatory — serve at least six months in a leadership position and successfully plan and develop a leadership project that helps the community.
Taft decided to help the ski patrol at Appalachian Ski Mtn. replace the 30-year-old quick splints used to immobilize a lower leg injury by building new ones.
“I just thought it would be a good project,” Taft said. “It was a lot harder than I thought it would be.”
Taft said he used the design of the ones that were there before and created more than 12 new ones for the ski patrol to use.
“It was really special because I’ve had to use those really old splints,” said Jason Taft, Ethan Taft’s dad.
After the ceremony, Ethan Taft had a message for future scouts, and he mentioned his failed swim test.
“To all the younger scouts, if you ever think of quitting or not following through to Eagle Scout, I think that would be a big mistake,” Ethan Taft said. “You should definitely follow through and become an Eagle Scout because it’s definitely worth it.”
Also in June:
Former Blowing Rock resident, famed author and illustrator Eric Carle dies at 91
Nature and the creativity that nature inspires lost one of their most ingenious advocates on May 23, 2021: Former Blowing Rock resident Eric Carle passed away at the age of 91.
Carle was the author and illustrator of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” a children’s book first published in 1969 and subsequently translated in 66 languages, selling more than 50 million copies, according to his website. Including “Caterpillar,” his more than 70 books were stories told simply, but radiantly in their illustrations that captured the hearts, minds and imaginations of young readers. His ”picture books” inspired growth and hope in the minds of millions.
Home of legendary storyteller a ‘total loss’ after fire
The house was previously the longtime home of legendary storyteller Ray Hicks, who became famous for telling “Jack tales” and received a 1983 National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts, the United States government’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.
Hiker falls to death at Linville Gorge
At approximately 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, Burke County 911 received a report of an injured hiker just off Rock Jock Trail in Linville Gorge. Burke County Fire Marshal Michael Willis reported that the rescue team located the hiker at approximately 4 p.m. The hiker has been identified as Michael Patrick Ryva, 30, of Forest Park, Ill. According to Willis, Ryva had accidentally fallen to his death, approximately 80 feet off of a ledge. The responding agencies worked multiple hours in the process of extricating the victim.
July
Even though he had run among the leaders of the U.S. 10K Championships in Atlanta just five days earlier, Blowing Rock’s Josh Izewski, 31, overcame the challenges of any leftover fatigue, nearly a 900-runner field, the remnants of Hurricane Elsa and the mountain itself to win The Bear on July 8.
The signs along the roadway suggesting that it is a steep grade were masters of understatement, but Izewski defied the elements in completing the five-mile grizzly bear of a route in 31:50.7, some 46 seconds ahead of second place Sandy Roberts, 33, of Raleigh (32:36.3), with former Watauga High School star and current UNC-Charlotte harrier Avery Cannon, 19, (32:47.0) hot on their heels in third among the male competitors.
Also in July:
Spring home sales continue record pace
Housing inventory increased for the second consecutive month in May as total unit sales in the four-county area broke 1,000, a record pace according to the High Country Association of Realtors monthly sales report. A hectic spring buying season was evidenced by the sale of 1,213 homes worth $515.33 million so far this year — a 35 percent increase in unit sales compared to the first five months of 2019. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted sales last year, though realtors still sold 815 homes for $250.73 million.
App State student claims Miss North Carolina title
Carli Batson, a rising senior studying at Appalachian State University, was crowned this year’s Miss North Carolina on June 26. Batson took home the 83rd Miss North Carolina crown, securing the cost of her undergraduate degree at Appalachian State University.
New Crossings: Town council approves intersection work on Main Street
Whether or not the July 13 meeting of Blowing Rock’s town council set a record for brevity, the small group of onlookers in the audience said it was refreshing to see the mayor and board of commissioners waste little time in getting down to business.
August
Months after tragedy ripped through Watauga County, the community support for two fallen officers culminated in a presentation on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Back The Blue NC, a law enforcement support organization, presented a total of $273,149 along with memorial plaques to the families of Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox. According to Back The Blue NC, $151,091 was given to the Ward family and $122,058 was awarded to the Fox family.
“Back The Blue NC would like to thank the thousands of people that donated to the Sgt. Ward and K9 Deputy Fox funds,” the organization stated. “The outpouring of generosity was not only from NC, and from around the entire United States, but from other countries around the world as well.”
Also in August, the Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department and agencies from across Watauga County rescued a person who injured their leg at Trashcan Falls on Aug. 6.
At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 6, Cove Creek Fire responded to a call that a father and his young daughter slipped and fell on rocks at Trashcan Falls, the department posted on Facebook. The father, the department posted, had a leg injury and was still down in the falls while the daughter was OK and taken to safety by her mother.
The department stated that a technical rescue was performed using a ladder, stokes basket — a specialized basket to transport an injured person — some rope and “lots of knowledge from agencies involved” to bring the father safely up from the falls.
“It took right at an hour to get him packaged and moved to safety,” Cove Creek Fire Chief Chris Hicks said. “He was carried out of the woods in a stokes basket and loaded into a Watauga Medics truck.”
Also in August:
Blowing Rock native pushing for acceptance of CBD
Her farm created with the goal of helping others, a first-generation farmer hopes to not only change public perception on CBD, but on what it means to be a woman in agriculture.
Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show’s main ring dedicated to Wheeler family
During this year’s 98th consecutive Blowing Rock Horse Show, the main ring at the L. M. Tate Show Grounds was dedicated to the memory of Sallie and Kenny Wheeler of Keswick, VA.
State of Emergency declared in Blowing Rock, coffee shop SUP approved
It was the last agenda item, but perhaps the most impactful during the Aug. 10 regular meeting of Blowing Rock’s town council. Given the recent spike in COVID-19 infections — and hospitalizations — in Watauga County the past few weeks, the decision was all but expected: the Town of Blowing Rock has reinstituted a “State of Emergency.”
App State finishes first in Multi-Occupant Vehicle class in American Solar Challenge
Appalachian State’s Team Sunergy wrapped up the American Solar Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 7. The team came in first for ASC’s Multi-Occupant Vehicle Class challenge, bringing home the award for Best Electrical Design and sharing the Wilson Cup with the team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The second class in the American Solar Challenge is the Single-Occupant Vehicle class, which is judged on different criteria from the Multi-Occupant Vehicle Class.
Seven affected by lightning strike near MacRae Peak
Seven people were in the vicinity of a lightning strike on the Grandfather Trail leading to MacRae Peak on Aug. 13 after a storm came up abruptly.
September
An application and site plan have been submitted for a new Starbucks in the downtown Boone area.
According to the commercial/multi-family permit application, the new Starbucks location would be at 116 W. King St., which is near Earth Fare and next to the Kicks On King store.
The proposed building would be 2,200 square-feet and take up 0.80 acres. The proposed Starbucks would have parking and a drive-thru. The building currently located at 116 W. King St. is 3,600 square-feet.
Also in September, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System celebrated its new hospital building reaching its final height on Sept. 30.
The bones and final height of the new 48-bed hospital tower were completed about three to four weeks ago, but ARHS and the construction company wanted to celebrate reaching the pinnacle of the four-story structure.
“I want to thank the board for making a bold and courageous decision to never pump the brakes during this whole project,” said Chuck Mantooth, president and CEO of ARHS.
The building — which will be named the Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower at Watauga Medical Center — is ahead of schedule. The steel structure that can currently be seen was supposed to be completed in 12 to 13 weeks, but project manager Joe Hoglund said it was completed in 10 weeks as the crew “put in a great effort.”
Also in September:
High drama in Blowing Rock town hall
Commissioner Virginia Powell felt strongly enough about her dissenting vote in a special meeting of Blowing Rock’s board of commissioners on Sept. 7, that she resigned, effective Friday, Sept. 10, at the same time a new town policy on COVID-19 goes into effect.
Former App State Chancellor John E. Thomas dies
Former Appalachian State University Chancellor John E. Thomas passed away on Sept. 2 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation. Grassroots democracy in Blowing RockThomas served as chancellor from 1979-1993 and is the namesake of the John E. Thomas building, which is right across from Durham Park, also on the east side of campus. He joined the staff of App State in 1974 with prior employment history including East Texas State University and NASA, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
October
During the Halloween season, students at Hardin Park are treated with an extra spooky sight: the house right across the street.
The house, owned by Boone Fire Department Battalion Chief Travis Spencer and his wife, Anna, is covered with inflatables and fun Halloween-themed decorations just in time for the spooky holiday.
Spencer first started decorating in his old apartment in the early 2000s.
“I grew up over in Ashe and we always decorated for Halloween,” Spencer said. “It kind of caught me off guard and not many people were decorating in Boone, so I started doing a little bit here and there. I just got more and more, and when I finally bought a house, I was like, ‘Well, I’m in the perfect spot because I’m right across from the elementary school.’”
At the house, located on Perry Street in Boone, Spencer and his wife started putting more and more up every year.
“The kids love it,” Spencer said as a parent drove by and stopped so her young child could admire all the Halloween decorations. “I do it for that. Now I’ve got kids, so I do it for them, too. They take a tour of it every night when they get home.”
Also in October, after a closed portion of its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners voted to rescind the contracts for a recently approved multi-million dollar broadband expansion project with Blue Ridge Energy and SkyLine/SkyBest.
According to county attorney Anthony S. di Santi, the decision was based on discrepancies between federal laws regarding funds from the American Recovery Plan and state laws regarding the county’s use of the funds.
“An amendment to the North Carolina General Statues has been introduced and is pending before the N.C. General Assembly in hopes that is adopted so that the county can proceed with its broadband initiative with the American Recovery Plan funds appropriated to the county,” di Santi said in a statement.
According to di Santi, both companies working with the county on the project agreed to the contract being rescinded.
“We’ve been itching, we’re ready to go,” Board of Commissioners Chairman John Welch said. “Blue Ridge and SkyLine are ready and with consultation with them, we all agree it is probably in our best interest at this time to rescind the contract that we entered into and wait for the General Assembly in Raleigh to provide clarification for counties who would like to spend money effectively and expand broadband.”
Also in October:
Blowing Rock Chamber’s Candidate Forum brings few surprises
With a format that offered moments of fun as well as citizen insight, the well-attended Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce “Candidates Forum” for 2021 revealed that all five candidates — an incumbent mayor who is unchallenged in this election as well as four candidates for three open board of commissioners seats — share a passion for the town, a lot of similarities in terms of values, but some interesting differences in how to address specific issues.
Man’s body found below Yadkin River Overlook, near Blowing Rock
The National Park Service and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are still working to determine the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday afternoon, near Blowing Rock.
New lodging developments will bring added revenue to town, if all approved
After meeting all of the requirements for receiving a building permit, the Catellus Group is set to break ground for The Embers, a 36-room, $15 million hotel project just off Main Street in Blowing Rock. The hotel plans were originally approved by town council as a 42-room hotel project, then named, “Rainey Lodge.” The Embers is the third lodging project to get approved and started in the last few years. Previously, the Winkler Organization developed The Manor and Blue Ridge Motel, both on North Main Street in Blowing Rock.
November
Thanks to a generous donation of land, Blue Ridge Conservancy will soon open 8.5 acres of river access along the Watauga River in Valle Crucis.
MaryAnn Mueller and Diana Travis gifted six acres, and the Tennessee Valley Authority and Watauga Tourism Development Association funded the purchase of the other 2.5 acres.
MaryAnn Mueller added that “Driving by this river up on the road you don’t appreciate how beautiful it is, but now people will be able to have access and enjoy it in a variety of ways.”
BRC stated the land, located just past the N.C. 194 bridge, will have a public parking area and create easier access to the Watauga River Paddle Trail.
Also in November, App State announced a new campus location at the former Corning Optical Communications Building, located at 800 17th St. NW in Hickory.
“For those who want an App State education but choose to live and work in the Hickory area; for those who may have begun but not completed their undergraduate degrees — App State is here for you,” App State Chancellor Sheri Everts said.
According to the university, the five-story building — at 225,800 square feet — is larger than any building on App State’s Boone campus, including the 203,000-square-foot Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences. The building sits on 15.7 acres of land and includes large open spaces, a cafeteria and nearly 700 parking spaces.
Also in November:
Deer populations continue rising headed into hunting season
Many Boone residents love to watch deer graze in the fields of the Greenway, but others who confront the animals in their gardens, streets and yards are getting annoyed with the increasing population of deer in the High Country.
WHS Pioneer Playmakers advance to states after winning numerous awards at regionals
The Watauga High School Pioneer Playmakers advanced to the state competition after winning numerous awards at the North Carolina Theatre Festival regionals on Nov. 6, at Gardner-Webb University.
Split vote lifts Blowing Rock state of emergency and mask mandate
In a special called meeting on Nov. 17, Blowing Rock’s town council voted, 3-2, to end the state of emergency due to COVID-19 and lifted the mask mandate within the town limits.
December
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $3,089,894 in funding to 30 American small businesses, including one in Banner Elk, to develop novel technologies to address pressing environmental and public health problems.
Banner Elk based GreenLifeTech Corporation will evaluate the effectiveness of an automatic food preservation system for use in the retail environment to prevent food waste.
These companies are employing innovative approaches like an automated waste sorting system at the point of disposal; a system that employs technology to capture and destroy airborne bacteria and viruses; and a monitoring system that can map methane concentrations and emissions over large areas.
Also in December:
Almost done: Sidewalk to Bass Lake all but completed
It is not quite Blowing Rock’s version of a ‘yellow brick road’ but after substantial delays it is almost completed. More than five years in the planning, negotiating, adapting and creating, the sidewalk to Bass Lake is just about done. Any additional traffic stoppages or delays should be minimal as the construction crews complete the cement work and fencing enhancements.
The trail of two bridges: progress on the Middle Fork Greenway
The 321 Trailhead (Section 4, Phase 1) on the Middle Fork Greenway will open soon and two more phases of this section are in progress. The trailhead includes 27 parking spaces, benches, a picnic area, bike racks, two bridges, river access and a large rain garden to capture stormwater runoff. This section has two additional phases that will be constructed before connecting to the existing mile-long section at Tweetsie Railroad and Mystery Hill.
One acre fire put out in Blowing Rock
A one acre fire in Blowing Rock was put out on Dec. 15 at approximately 1:15 p.m. after it spread from a person burning debris. According to Watauga County Ranger Andrew Harsey, a person was burning debris when wind picked up and the fire became out of control near Forest Park Drive. Crews were on scene for about an hour before containing and putting it out, Harsey said.
Lost Cove Fire remains at estimated 350 acres, 20 percent contained
Firefighters worked throughout the weekend to secure firelines on the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County. Containment of the fire is now at 20 percent, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Minimal fire growth occurred Sunday, and the fire continued to burn in the interior of the fire area.
