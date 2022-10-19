2022 Woolly winners

Emma Denton from Gastonia was the owner of this year’s winning worm, “Porta Potty.” Pictured from left to right, back to front is festival mascot Merryweather, Shawn Stricklen, Will Stephenson, Tommy Burleson, Adam Binder, Mary Jo Brubaker, Denton, Merryweather, Emma Price, Evy Hunt and Hannah Cummings.

 Photo by Lily Kincaid

BANNER ELK — Thousands flocked to Banner Elk on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16, to partake in some wholesome family fun at the 45th annual Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival.

The weekend’s warm weather paired with the bold oranges, yellows and reds of the peaking fall leaves made for the ideal setting for the festival – something that was demonstrated by the estimated 12,000 guests that attended the festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, alone. Along with all the festivities, tourists got to experience the full autumnal atmosphere of the High Country.

