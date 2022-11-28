Regardless of season, thousands of visitors come to the High Country for festivals, attractions, and scenery. Whether its the cool summer temperatures, the kaleidoscope of fall colors or the freshness of spring, the region is a haven for those wishing to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Normally, the winter months aren't the first thought of a time to visit High Country attractions (besides those who are inclined to ski and snowboard on some of the nation's best slopes found right here in Avery and Watauga counties). However, those who do decide to make the trek to our area during the winter months are in for a unique experience unlike any other time of the year at renowned Grandfather Mountain, located in Linville.
"Winter at Grandfather Mountain can be a pretty magical time. It’s a quieter season that allows for those special moments where you feel like you have more of the park to yourself," said Sarah Lowery, director of communications with Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. "The colder months bring many clear days, with deep blue skies without the haze of summertime. Walking the Mile High Swinging Bridge will often showcase long-range views and, at times, postcard scenes of trees covered in ice and snow. While trails are closed for safety during icy and snowy periods, hiking can still be enjoyed on milder days this time of year and will likely be a more solitary experience."
While the landscape may look dramatically different than in other seasons, visitors can enjoy many of the same attractions that are hallmarks of the mountain’s offerings, albeit with a seasonal touch. Winter is still one of the most amazing times to visit Grandfather. From the otters frolicking on their frozen pond to the snowy winter vistas to the beautiful landscapes seen from the 360-degree panoramic views at the Mile-High Swinging Bridge, it’s hard to beat winter on Grandfather Mountain.
"Our resident animals, especially the river otters, really reveal their playful personalities after a snowfall. And, for birders, there are roughly 40 to 50 bird species that call the mountain home year-round and can be spotted during winter visits," Lowery added. "Grandfather’s unique ecology and high-elevation forests mean that guests are able to witness species of birds not found elsewhere in the Southeast. The best place to spot birds in the winter is by the feeders on the deck of the Wilson Center – so, you can warm up and take it all in from Mildred’s Grill."
Locals often refer to the wintertime as the ‘secret season’ because people don’t necessarily expect to visit the mountain during the time, but when they do, they are often pleasantly surprised. Although the climate is cooler than its summer counterpart, the mountain offers a different slant on regular activities such as hiking the various trails on Grandfather.
Grandfather reports that in those times during December when the weather is amenable and the temperatures are tolerable, the mountain is abuzz with visitors. For those who are less inclined to mingle with large crowds and don't mind the cooler climate, the park tends to be less crowded in winter, so it offers visitors room to breathe, and at times, it feels like they have the mountain to themselves.
Grandfather Mountain's newest addition is sure to keep visitors busy, entertained and educated, as the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery opened earlier this year. The Wilson Center is a conservation campus that nearly doubles the size of the previous nature museum, and offers all-new, state-of-the-art exhibits, interactive exhibits, and hands-on activities for visitors of all ages. The center offers new interactive educational classrooms and new speaker space. The on-site auditorium has also been renovated, with an additional outdoor terrace pavilion to watch speakers and a botanical gardens.
"For those cold and blustery days on the mountain, the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery helps bring the outdoor world inside and is the perfect place to hole up for a bit. It nearly doubles the size of the original museum’s public space with 10,000 square feet of new education space, including state-of-the-art museum exhibits, three classrooms, an ADA-accessible theater (that just opened after extensive renovations!) and expanded capacity for hosting events and programs. New exhibits include a 3D interactive map of the mountain, flora and fauna walls with field-guide touch screens, a fun (for all ages) hands-on demonstration of wind speeds and other exhibits focusing on the mountain’s natural history and geology," Lowery explained. "Beginning every half hour throughout the day, our new 'A Mountain of Inspiration' video loop is filled with history, moments of nature, trivia and the plants and animals of Grandfather Mountain and is now showing in the Hodges Theater."
From the attraction’s otters to its elk, the winter season, and accompanying snowfall, is a veritable natural playground. Visitors have the opportunity during the season to see animals actively enjoying the powder and, in turn, is a fulfilling form of fun for all to see.
Although one may not see bears at the animal habitats during the winter months due to hibernation, some of Grandfather's furry and friendly inhabitants are thrilled when winter arrives. Otters often tunnel through the snow in their habitat, sometimes playing "otter hockey," a sort of game where they slide rocks back and forth. Animals such as the cougars will chase one another around the snow-covered terrain as well.
For those seeking unique gifts for the holidays, the mountain’s gift shop offers unique gift opportunities, including local arts and crafts, GFM merchandise and homemade fudge made on-site using sustainable practices. For the true animal lover, there are also adoption and sponsorship opportunities that will directly benefit the creatures who call the mountain home.
For more information on how to adopt an animal, visit www.grandfather.com/support/give/adopt-an-animal/.
Patrons are encouraged to call before visiting, and the attraction also maintains its updated website with up-to-date alerts regarding opening and hours.
Grandfather Mountain is an incredible place to visit in any season. Regardless of sunshine, snow, fog or rain, the mountain is a perfect opportunity for making mile-high memories.”
For an updated schedule of programs, click to www.grandfather.com/plan-your-visit.
Weather permitting, Grandfather Mountain is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day in winter, except Thanksgiving and Christmas. In cases of severe weather, the park opening is delayed until all roads and paths can be cleared of snow and ice. As has been the case with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, advance ticket purchases are the best way to ensure entrance to Grandfather Mountain and is recommended.
A phone call to the entrance gate at (828) 733-4337 can confirm the day’s conditions and set the stage for a memorable outing, making sure everything is in peak condition prior to your visit.
