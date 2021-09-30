United by their passion to serve women of all ages, April Greene, Nancy Griffith and Dr. Courtney Damian provide compassionate medical care to the women of the High Country.
April Greene, DNP, CNM, knew from a young age that she wanted to be a midwife and an advocate for women, but after struggling with infertility for a few years herself, she felt midwifery was her life’s calling.
“I kept getting reassurance and reconfirmation that this was where I needed to be because the journey it took my husband and I to become pregnant and have a baby and a family, when that was ultimately my goal in life,” April said. “I wanted to be able to help other families with that and be a part of that because it was so meaningful and such a huge part of our life.”
April grew up in Boone and attended Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk where she received her undergraduate degree in nursing science. She also has a Master’s Degree from Frontier Nursing University and a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.
Early in April’s career she had the privilege to travel to Bristol, England, to work with an internationally-known doctor.
“I kept getting all these wonderful, beautiful experiences and things in my life that I knew I had to continue and help women with the same things that I had been through,” April said.
April knew she always wanted to come back to her hometown to practice medicine. She now serves women at Harmony Center for Women after working for more than a decade at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.
April said it has been such a joyous experience to serve women of all ages at different stages of their lives.
“I have loved every second of it, whether it's a happy, beautiful moment or a sad, difficult moment,” April said. “I’m always honored to be a part of the lives of the women I serve. I think it's a huge honor to be in those intimate moments — the difficult ones, the happy ones, the scary ones, and I certainly see women of all ages and certainly well beyond childbearing ages.”
In her free time, April enjoys spending time out on the water with her family and teaching students at both Lees-McRae College and Appalachian State University.
Nancy Griffith, FNP, CNM, is also a certified nurse midwife in the High County who enjoys sharing in the excitement with families as new life enters the world.
“I feel like there is a lot of joy and blessing in birth,” Nancy said. “It just is really a rewarding opportunity to be with families as they're embracing and welcoming a new person into their future.”
Nancy began her medical career in Avery County and provided care to women in the area until she transitioned to working in Watauga County at Harmony Center for Women.
She said she strives to meet women where they’re at while fulfilling their medical needs with kindness and encouragement.
“Birth can be really healing for a lot of women in different respects,” Nancy said. “Some women don't think about it in that way and that's completely great, but for women who need some support in that way, we want to let midwifery, and of course, our physicians that work with us to really help women let their birth experience be healing and rewarding in that way.”
When not caring for women’s health at Harmony Center for Women, Nancy can be found quilting for fun or with her husband, Reo, on their mountain cattle farm.
Alongside both Nancy and April, Dr. Courtney Damian, MD, provides high quality gynecological care to women at Harmony Center for Women.
“Although I'm still a relative newcomer, I am committed to building my life and raising my family in the High Country,” Courtney said. "Nothing makes me happier than seeing my friends and neighbors healthy and thriving. There are so many issues I deal with in my practice — puberty and menopause, periods, pain, sexual issues, being pregnant, not being pregnant, and on and on. These are the issues that make up the backdrop of a woman's physical life, and being able to understand and navigate these issues can allow women to live their lives to the fullest.”
Like April, Courtney knew from an early age that women’s health interested her. While in medical school, she learned how much she loved all of the different aspects of obstetrics and gynecology.
“As I became an adult myself, I learned what a difference it could make to have
good information and loving support when facing sensitive issues or difficult health choices,” Courtney said. “I wanted to use my passion for science and medicine to empower women to take charge of their health, especially their sexual and reproductive health.”
Outside of being a physician, Courtney enjoys outdoor adventure activities like hiking or kayaking with her husband, Tommy.
Recent COVID-19 surges have affected all aspects of the medical field and obstetrics and gynecology is no different. All three women expressed sadness at seeing their community hurting during this pandemic and the burden it has put on the health care system as a whole.
Yet, April, Nancy, Courtney and countless other women remain committed to providing personal, excellent care even in the midst of a pandemic. From obstetrician gynecologists to certified nurse midwives, these women are ensuring the women of all ages in the High Country have optimal care right in their community.
“I just felt very led very early on that I was supposed to serve women,” April said. “I’m a huge patient advocate. I certainly believe in giving women all the knowledge that I can so that they can make their own decisions for their own bodies. That's what I wanted for my own self and that's what I've always wanted for other women that I serve here.”
