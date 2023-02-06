Mindy L. Hicks

Mindy L. Hicks

 Photo courtesy WCSO

SHAWNEEHAW — A woman was arrested and charged after a January house fire in the Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department fire district. 

Mindy L. Hicks, 43, was charged with breaking and entering, and second-degree arson. Hicks was arrested on Feb. 4, and taken before a Watauga County Magistrate, where she received a $46,000 secured bond and was issued a March 10 court date. 

Small fire in Shawneehaw fire district under investigation

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.