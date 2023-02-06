SHAWNEEHAW — A woman was arrested and charged after a January house fire in the Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department fire district.
Mindy L. Hicks, 43, was charged with breaking and entering, and second-degree arson. Hicks was arrested on Feb. 4, and taken before a Watauga County Magistrate, where she received a $46,000 secured bond and was issued a March 10 court date.
On Jan. 14, the Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department and the Watauga County Fire Marshal responded to a house fire at 1444 Pigeon Roost Road. According to a court document, the building was not in use. The fire was determined to be incendiary in nature, according to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office. The Fire Marshal's office worked with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office investigations division and the State Bureau of Investigations on the case.
On Friday, Feb. 3, Hicks came to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office for an interview and was arrested the next day.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.