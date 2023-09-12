WEST JEFFERSON — Each year, the Summer Literacy Initiative (SLI) is a program offered by The Duke Endowment. The purpose of SLI is to aid the literacy skills of children and encourage a joy for reading. Locally known as Summer Reading Adventure, it is the first program of its kind in Ashe County. West Jefferson United Methodist Church (WJUMC) applied to The Endowment and was approved to host the program this summer.
The program was offered free of charge to rising first and second graders in Ashe County. Children attended each day, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. A fun, camp-like, nurturing environment was the setting. The students enjoyed breakfast, lunch and snacks. Reading instruction was administered by local elementary school teachers. The objective was to increase confidence in reading, while preventing summer learning loss and preparation for the next grade level.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.