A cold, frigid winter will heat up in Blowing Rock on Jan 23-26, 2020 in various locations across the village as the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce presented the 22nd annual Blowing Rock WinterFest.
“WinterFest gives visitors and locals alike the opportunity to enjoy the fun side of winter,” said Suzy Barker, director of events for the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. “The weekend of events kick off on Thursday, Jan., 23, 2020, with WinterFeast at Chetola Resort. Throughout the weekend you can enjoy artisan ice carving throughout Main Street, a Beer Garden, Rotary Charity Chili Cook Off, Polar Bear Plunge and the K-9 Keg Pull.”
Approxiametly 3,000 people attend the annual late January long weekend
“Bring a hat, scarf and gloves,” Barker advised. “Most of the WinterFest events are outside and layers are important. Even on a warmer day – a hat and gloves will make your whole experience that much better.”
WinterFeast at Chetola Resort provides a cruise-style selection from local restaurants and has sold out all of its seatings in recent years. Following each seating, there will be a post-feast party in the Appalachian/Blue Ridge Room with desserts, an open bar, DJ and photo booth.
Friday, Jan. 24, events includes the WinterFashion show at the Evergreen Ballroom at Chetola, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge.
Visitors and locals alike can take part in the WinterFest Ice Stroll on Friday evening from 5:30-7 p.m. Artisan Ice Sculptures is providing sculptors for local businesses to show off.
Saturday, Jan. 25, features the lion’s share of events, starting the Polar Bear Plunge, which starts at 10 a.m. Hundreds watch from relative warmth as scores of brave souls in costumes or lack thereof jump into frigid Chetola Lake in the name of charity.
“The Polar Bear Plunge at Chetola Lake is a crowd favorite. If you’re not brave enough to brace the freezing cold water yourself – you’re invited to watch,” Barker said. “The golden plunger award is announced for the participants with the best costumes.”
NBC Charlotte meteorologist Brad Panovich will return to Memorial Park in downtown Blowing Rock from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a snowmaking demonstration. Also, Artisan Ice Sculptors will return to Memorial Park to create a giant sculpture of ice over the course of the day.
Over a dozen more events, details to be determined, will occupy anyone’s Saturday including hayrides, Cork and Canvas at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, beer garden, reserve wine tastings, K-9 Keg Pulls and many wine tastings around town.
“The Wine Tasting & Auction at the Green Park Inn continues to the perfect afternoon event,” Barker said. “The event starts with a wine tasting in then participants are invited to attend the auction right after. The auction features: wine, high end glassware, and more.”
For more information about WinterFest and it’s growing schedule of events, ticket information and more information, visit blowingrockwinterfest.com.
