This year located on the lawn of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce on Park Avenue, the 2020 WinterFest Beer Garden will feature more than 15 breweries from 1-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
“The beer garden is going to be a hoppin good time on the chamber lawn,” said Suzy Barker of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. “You'll be able to taste local breweries and then participate in the K-9 Pull out front on Park Ave."
Live music will be provided and food will be available for purchase.
Sponsored by The Speckled Trout Restaurant and Bottle Shop, visitors can sample many different types of beer from local and regional breweries.
Each attendee will received a commemorative WinterFest pint glass, while supplies last.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door, and you must be 21 or older with a valid identification card to sample beer and can be purchased at blowingrockwinterfest.com/tickets/winterfest-beer-garden-21-event-2/.
For those who purchase tickets in advance, wristbands will be available at the event site check-in table where your photo ID will be checked and you’ll receive tasting tokens.
For more information or to reserve your tickets, call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or visit www.blowingrockwinterfest.com.
