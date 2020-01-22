The annual tasty summit of Blowing Rock restaurants known as WinterFeast takes place from 5:30-10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Timberlakes Restaurant at Chetola Resort.
"WinterFeast is the signature opening event for WinterFest," said Suzy Barker of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. "The event sold out nearly a month in advance."
The buffet crawl with “cruise style” seating features 10 different local restaurants in three different seatings at 5:30, 6:45 and 8 p.m. All three seatings have already sold out, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce announced Jan. 5.
Introduced in 2018 in order to alleviate the crowd of people in the bar waiting for tables, Chetola made more room in the bar where guests can enjoy live music, a cash bar and warm beverages while they wait.
At the main event, guests can enjoy small plate selections prepared by the area’s best chefs to satiate every taste and appetite, and with multiple different restaurants, the opportunities seem endless.
Finally, guests can participate in the Post-Feast Party in the Appalachian/Blue Ridge Room of Chetola featuring desserts, more entertainment and more beverages.
Participating restaurants this year includes The Back Street Bakery, The Best Cellar, Chestnut Grille, El Rincon, Six Pence Pub, The Spice and Tea Exchange, Store Street Grille, The Speckled Trout and Bottle Shop, Timberlake’s Restaurant at Chetola, Town Tavern of Blowing Rock and Twigs.
WinterFeast is sponsored by The Spice & Tea Exchange of Blowing Rock, which will provide a selection of hot teas for the after party. Restaurants providing dessert at the Post-Feast Party include Timberlake’s Restaurant and The Backstreet Bakery.
For more information, contact Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 to inquire about any remaining tickets.
