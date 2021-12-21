Each year, thousands of visitors flock to the High Country to take in the scenic wonder that is Grandfather Mountain. While the vast majority of tourists visit the mountain during the spring, summer and fall seasons, those who choose to come during the winter months are in for a unique experience unlike any other time of the year at the Linville, NC, nature park.
“Winter is a time to see the mountain in a completely different light, both literally and figuratively,” GFM Stewardship Foundation Director of Marketing and Communications Frank Ruggiero said. “It’s often a little more secluded, it’s a little more quiet and you beat all the crowds that you normally find in spring, summer and fall. Oftentimes, when you’re out there on a nice winter day, it feels like you have the entire mountain to yourself.”
While the landscape may look dramatically different, visitors can enjoy many of the same attractions that are hallmarks of the mountain’s offerings, albeit with a seasonal touch. From crossing the Mile-High Swinging Bridge and visiting the animals in their habitats to exploring the GFM Nature Museum and grabbing a bite to eat at Mildred’s Grill.
“Winter is still one of the most amazing times to visit Grandfather,” Ruggiero added. “From the otters frolicking on their frozen pond to the snowy winter vistas to the beautiful landscapes seen from the 360-degree panoramic views at the Mile-High Swinging Bridge, it’s really hard to beat winter on Grandfather Mountain. We do still refer to this time of year as the ‘secret season’ because people don’t necessarily expect to visit us during this time, but when they do, they are often pleasantly surprised. You should really visit your Grandfather in every season.”
Although the climate is cooler than its summer counterpart, the mountain offers a different slant on regular activities such as hiking the various trails on Grandfather.
“We’ve had some really busy days in December when the weather warms up. In the winter months, the park tends to be less crowded, so it offers visitors room to breathe, and at times, it feels like they have the mountain to themselves,” Ruggiero said. “Winter is a time where you get to share the solitude.”
Ruggiero also expressed excitement regarding the upcoming completion of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, expected to be fully constructed and open to the public in early 2022.
“It’s an exciting new conservation campus that is going to nearly double the size of the current nature museum, offering all-new, state-of-the-art exhibits, interactive exhibits, hands-on activities for visitors of all ages,” Ruggiero added. “We’ll also have new interactive educational classrooms and new speaker space. The auditorium is also being renovated, so it’s going to be quite the experience. We’ll also have an outdoor terrace pavilion to watch speakers and a botanical gardens. It’s really going to be outstanding.”
From the attraction’s otters to its elk, the winter season, and accompanying snowfall, is a veritable natural playground. Visitors have the opportunity during the season to see animals actively enjoying the powder and, in turn, is a fulfilling form of fun for all to see.
“All of our animals are well taken care of during the winter. Of course the bears go into hibernation, but our other animals tend to thrive in it,” Ruggiero explained. “The otters couldn’t be happier. Often they’ll tunnel through the snow. When the pond freezes, they’ll slide rocks back and forth and play ‘otter hockey.’ The cougars like to chase each other as well. The elk love to trot on the snow and get a feel for the cool as well. When the elk first came to us at Grandfather Mountain it was snowing, so they’re pretty accustomed to that.”
For those seeking unique gifts for the holidays, the mountain’s gift shop offers unique gift opportunities, including local arts and crafts, GFM merchandise and homemade fudge made on-site using sustainable practices. For the true animal lover, there are also adoption and sponsorship opportunities that will directly benefit the creatures who call the mountain home.
“You can symbolically adopt an animal and give that to someone as a gift,” Ruggiero said. “Depending on the level of adoption, they’ll receive a special box that could include a plush animal, an adoption certificate, a biography of the animal, a cast footprint and more.
For more information on how to adopt an animal, visit www.grandfather.com/support/give/adopt-an-animal/.
Patrons are encouraged to call before visiting, and the attraction also maintains its updated website with up-to-date alerts regarding opening and hours.
“Grandfather Mountain is an incredible place to visit in any season,” Ruggiero continued. “Be it sun, snow, fog or rain, the mountain’s perfect for making mile-high memories.”
While the mountain offers a variety of specialized winter programs for visitors, the scheduling of those activities had not been finalized as of the printing of Winter Times. For an updated schedule of programs, click to www.grandfather.com/plan-your-visit.
Weather permitting, Grandfather Mountain is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day in winter, except Thanksgiving and Christmas. In cases of severe weather, the park opening is delayed until all roads and paths can be cleared of snow and ice. As has been the case with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, advance ticket purchases are the best way to ensure entrance to Grandfather Mountain and is recommended.
“We do offer limited in-person tickets during the week, but we cannot guarantee those. The only way to guarantee your spot is visiting our website at grandfather.com and booking your time slot,” Ruggiero explained. “Reservations are required for weekend visits, and is also the only way to take advantage of the discounts, such as AAA, senior, military, etc. is through the website.”
A phone call to the entrance gate at (828) 733-4337 can confirm the day’s conditions and set the stage for a memorable outing, making sure everything is in peak condition prior to your visit.
“We’re a fun place to visit, no matter the weather,” Ruggiero said. “It’s always beautiful here, regardless of the season. We just continue to do what we can to bridge education and outdoor fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.