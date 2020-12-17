Winter hiking

Hiking in the wintertime can be a challenging sport. Obviously, with snow and ice possibly in the mix, steeper trails can prove to be more dangerous than normal. Still, there is as much beauty on a trail on a snow-covered mountain as exists in any other time of year. But, that is true only for those who are prepared for rougher conditions, colder temperatures and a sun that sets earlier in the day.
While it is probably a good idea every the time of year, hiking with a partner or partners is always advantageous in the winter months. If a slip or slide happens and someone gets hurt, it is always better to have someone with you to help with your situation. Also, while it is earnestly-given advice that is heard throughout one’s life, dressing in warm layers is very important when hiking in the wintertime. Frostbite is to be avoided at all times, yet overheating on the trail can also prove to be a problem. Thankfully, modern-day technology has created clothes that handle wintertime conditions wonderfully.
When it comes to hiking in the snow, be aware that much of the Blue Ridge Parkway may be closed when there is a lot of snow on the ground and many trails may be hard to get to. Yet, that is no excuse as there will still be many opportunities for hiking and exploring.
There are few things as wonderful and beautiful as a fresh snow fall. When it comes to snowy trails to explore, the flatter the better is the key.
In the towns of Boone and Blowing Rock, the inner-neighborhood Greenway Trails are an option in the winter time. Soon, the new Middle Fork of the New River Greenway Trail will be completed, connecting Blowing Rock and Boone so stay tuned to news of that structure to come.
Out on the Blue Ridge Parkway outside of Boone and near Blowing Rock, many seek out the Moses Cone Manor and Memorial Park for many acres of doable trails.
Nearby, on the southern end of Shulls Mill Road where it meets the Blue Ridge Parkway, there is a wonderful trail almost suited for a snowy hike. Just past the one-way exit road for Trout Lake, you will come across a metal fence with a wooden gate beside it by a small parking lot on Shulls Mill Road. This is the awesome Rich Mountain Carriage Trail.
About three miles in length, the Rich Mountain Carriage Trail is a moderate hiking and running trail takes you through a Wizard of Oz-type of forest to the left, then it winds up to the top of the mountain where you will find a more prairie-type of landscape and eventually a wonderful view before you head back down to where the local cows are hanging out trailside. The lower, downhill section of the trail leads to Trout Lake, which features an easy walk at the end that goes back up to your vehicle.
Even if the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed, you can get onto a small section of it at milepost 305 via Rte. 221. From that intersection just a mile away is the entrance to Grandfather Mountain State Park. Open every day of the year except for Thanksgiving and Christmas, depending on the weather, an entrance fee is required to explore the top of Grandfather Mountain and walk through the zoo, featuring black bear, mountain lion, bald eagles, elk and more, and the chance to walk on the famous Mile High Bridge. But for experienced hikers, there is another demanding yet adventurous uphill trail to that leads to Grandfather Mountain that is free, and that is the Profile Trail.
A couple of years ago, a new parking area and building were built for the Profile Trail located on Rte. 105 in Banner Elk. The Profile Trail is a marked as strenuous as it will take most of the day to complete, so be sure to research the trail online so you know what to expect as it is a very demanding and potentially dangerous trail in the wintertime. For the experienced hikers, however, it is a great trail to conquer.
If you return to the Parkway at the Grandfather Mountain exit on Rte. 221, the first parking lot on your left heading south will be for the Beacon Heights Trail. Considered one of the “coolest Short Trails in the East,” the Beacon Heights Cliff Trail takes only a quarter of a mile of walking to reach the top. You will see signs for two other trails once you are on the trail, so just pay attention to the signs and stay on the Beacon Heights Trail.
Once near the peak, you will find a stone bench. Go straight at the bench for a cool and easy view, but the better vista happens when you take a left at the bench. After turning left, you will hike up a short set of natural rock stairs that will lead to a flat cliff where the views are spectacular. From there you can see Grandfather Mountain to the left, Wilson Creek Gorge in the middle and the dual elbow-shaped mountains to the right known as Hawksbill Mountain and Table Rock Mountains that overlook Linville Gorge.
Because it is accessible even if the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed, this is a favorite trail for winter hikers.
There is another winter time hike that is doable not far from Beacon Heights. If you get back on Rte. 221 and head south past Grandfather Mountain towards Marion, NC, you will find the turnoff to Rte. 183 about 13 miles down the road. About 7/10 of a mile on Rte. 183, you will find a gravel road on the right with signs that will lead you to Linville Falls. This will be Rte. 1238, aka Old Route 105. The first parking lot you will see on the left are for two trails that show you different views of Linville Falls, which is a beautiful; falls no matter what season it is. The trails are easy to moderate and less than a half mile in length.
Whatever you do and wherever you hike in the wintertime; be prepared, hydrate just like you would in the warmer months, and enjoy the winter wonderland.
