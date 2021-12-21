Operating as one of the premiere Appalachian winter sport destinations, Beech Mountain Resort offers an array of difficulties and terrain styles. Beech Mountain Resort features 95 ski-able acres containing 17 different slopes for a varied experience during any run.
Beech Mountain Resort has been operating for more than 50 years and has shown substantial growth over that period of time. Infrastructure project improvements, continuous advancements and a supporting clientele are hallmarks of the resort.
True beginners do not have to brave the daring of a diamond run when they first strap on the boots. Rookie winter sport athletes can test their skills and learn the ropes of skiing and snowboarding on three accommodating incline slopes. People of all ages and all skill levels may utilize the “bunny” slopes to learn, grow, test and teach.
Advanced winter athletes can demonstrate their prowess on the diamond slopes or even try their hand at the terrain course that offers challenging foundational pieces like railings, boxes and jumps. Without forgetting the laid-back thrill seekers, Beech Mountain Resort also contains numerous standard slopes designed to be easier than a difficult slope, but much more challenging than a hill.
To relax from a trip on the powder, BMR has added a greenspace with four firepits and seating at its former ice rink location, located next to the resort’s new coffee shop, First Chair Coffee. The resort plans to offer a new ice rink in the future, located behind the lodge.
Last year, Beech Mountain Resort added an increased snow making capacity with a new pump system, along with new automated snow cannons. These improvements from the previous year will carry into the 2021-2022 season to continuously enhance the quality and quantity of the snow being applied to the slopes. Another recently established renovation is the 5506’ Skybar at the top of the mountain, complete with an outdoor deck. An online rental program for equipment and tickets, as well as property rentals and a shuttle service also been recently added to the mountain’s repertoire.
To appropriately compliment the snowy fun of Beech Mountain, the resort has added its own brewery, complete with taproom and grill. As one of the only US breweries owned and operated by a ski area, Beech Mountain Resort features a truly unique component that provides a genuine enhancement to the atmosphere and culture of the slopes.
The brewery provides the scenic atmosphere to relax or fuel up after a long day of your favorite mountain activity. A bi-level facility with a large fireplace and hardwood flooring throughout, Beech Mountain Brewing Co. is accessible for all visitors. The brewing company also hosts live events throughout the season on Friday and Saturday evenings, while the taproom will be hopping with live music throughout the season. An events calendar can be found on the resort’s website at beechmountainresort.com.
Beech Mountain Resort offers the early-season, high-caliber Beech Mountain Academy. Beech Mountain Academy is an inclusive team of young athletes dedicated to ski racing, free skiing and snowboarding. Athletes range in age from 5 to 18. Many of the families involved in the academy travel from cities all around North Carolina and Tennessee. Beech Mountain Academy is supported by a nonprofit organization that is managed by the families that make up the team.
Beech Mountain Resort has much to offer in the realm of activities, vacations and experiences. Beech operates as a winter sports haven in the High Country and also offers rentals, instruction, dining, lodging and events.
For ticket prices, current ski conditions, lodging, directions and additional information, contact Beech Mountain Resort at (828)-387-2011, visit beechmountainresort.com or email info@skibeech.com.
Beech Mountain Resort is located at 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, NC 28604.
