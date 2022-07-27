Logos for falconry

RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will host an Introduction to Falconry Workshop sponsored by the North American Falconers Association and The North Carolina Falconers Guild from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 27 at its headquarters located at 1751 Varsity Dr., Raleigh, NC 27606.

Falconry is hunting by means of a partnership with a trained raptor. Strict state and federal requirements are in place for ownership of a raptor and using the raptor for hunting purposes. Anyone wanting to practice falconry in the state of North Carolina must go through an apprenticeship and hold the necessary falconry license.

