The Watauga High girls varsity basketball squad carry on with their winning ways, beating both the Freedom Patriots and the Ashe Huskies in conference play last week.
In a showcase victory on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Watauga Pioneers won 54-24 over the visiting Freedom Patriots, holding the away team to their lowest score in over 17 years.
The Pioneers (14-5, 4-1 NWC) stymied Freedom (10-8, 1-4) from the opening whistle as the home team took a rapid 16-2 lead in the first quarter. Senior Laurel Kiker led the home team with five points early, ending the night with 11 total.
Throughout the second and third quarters, it was more of the same onslaught, although Freedom eventually got a few more shots to fall as the game went on. In the second frame, Watauga standout sophomore Kate Sears popped off for 10 of her game-high 21 points — including nailing two shots from deep.
Sears’ streak may have been aided by the extra rest she and others got as Watauga head coach Laura Barry chose to rotate her squad early and often.
“More than anything,” Barry explained, “getting those kids (off the bench) some more experience is the goal. I think rest for Friday (at Ashe) was important, but it wasn’t exactly on our mind with just the pace of tonight’s game. We were just able to rest everyone. I think everyone came out at some point in every quarter, which for the starters, that’s plenty of rest. They’re used to having to go a little harder.”
By halftime, the Pioneers were up 31-8.
Watauga’s defense held Freedom to merely eight points in each of the periods after the intermission. Sydnie Demiter and Ava Whitaker led the Patriots with six points apiece.
After rotating players early in the first half and controlling such a large lead, the Pioneers had flexibility in the back end of the game to experiment with different lineups and rest the traditional starters. One of the beneficiaries was Watauga sophomore Gracie Lawrence, who helped operate the Pioneers offense during much of the fourth quarter.
“My role most nights is like, I get in there and I just need to go and do what they need me to do,” Lawrence said. “Nothing extravagant, we’re up big, but it’s still important to do my job as that eighth or ninth person off the bench.”
Continuing, Lawrence said, “I definitely know my role will be bigger next year. So I’m just getting in the gym more, looking forward to working really hard this summer. Last summer, I improved a lot just to get here (on the varsity team). So I think just continuing to work hard will get me more playing time when I’m needed.”
Freedom was scrappy right to the end of the game, often scrambling on the ground for loose balls and going up strong for rebounds — but Lawrence relishes playing tough opponents.
“I actually enjoy the contact,” Lawrence enthused. “I think it’s really fun to play in a physical game. I just have to make sure I keep composed, make good passes. Just got to stay focused and not get involved in too much contact though.”
Watauga finished the game as 54-24 winners, and the 24-point total was the lowest amount scored by the Freedom Lady Patriots in more than 17 years, according to stats available on Maxpreps.com.
Later in the week on Friday Jan. 20, the Pioneers dropped 10 shots from behind the arc on the way to defeating the Ashe County Huskies 57-45.
Watauga had previously downed the Huskies (12-5, 3-2) in the finale of the High Country Holiday Classic tournament 61-50, on Dec. 29.
The blue-clad ladies came out of the gate with their long-shots dialed in, as all nine of their points came from treys by Laurel Kiker, Charlotte Torgerson and Kate Sears. By the end of the night, Sears had a game-high 17 points, while Torgerson tallied 14.
Ashe County’s 6’0” forward Paige Overcash helped her team keep pace, as she netted 6 points in the quarter to keep the margin tight, as the Pioneers led 9-8 going into the second period. Overcash finished the game tied for a team-high 13 points.
In the second quarter, Watauga’s offense exploded as six Pioneers collected made buckets and five of them drained 3-pointers. Kiker, Torgerson and Sears each nailed another triple, while Kaitlyn Darner and Brooke Scheffler added shots from downtown, too.
The Pioneer landed nine 3-pointers total in the first half, including six in the second quarter. The wild output from Watauga meant they took a 38-16 lead heading into halftime.
After the break, the Pioneers cooled off somewhat, but their advantage over the Huskies proved insurmountable. Ashe County attempted a comeback, outscoring Watauga by 10 points in the back half of the game.
For the Huskies, Overcash continued her work inside while Abigail Jones (13 points) and Lexie Dawson (9 points) aided elsewhere, narrowing the difference between the sides by five points. By the end of the third frame Watauga led 47-30.
Ashe County closed the gap enough in the fourth quarter to attempt fouls to stop the clock, but Sears and Torgerson went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line to stymie any surprises from the home team. Watauga’s Kiker and Julie Matheson garnered baskets as well to staunchly stop Ashe’s efforts, as the Pioneers walked away winners, 57-45.
Next up on the docket for the Pioneers are the South Caldwell Spartans (9-10, 0-5) who Watauga defeated 60-34 away in Hudson, North Carolina back on Jan. 1. This reverse conference fixture will be played at Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 27, with a start time set for 6:30 p.m.
Scoring 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F
Watauga 16 15 15 8 54
Freedom 2 6 8 8 24
Kate Sears — 21 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 5 stl, 1 blk
Laurel Kiker —11 reb, 3 ast, 4 stl
Brooke Scheffler — 6 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk
Julie Matheson — 6 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl
Charlotte Torgerson — 5 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
Gracie Lawrence — 3 pts, 1 reb
Kaitlyn Darner — 2 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 4 stl
Caroline Farthing — 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl
Diane McGlamery — 1 reb, 1 blk
Kate Yoblinski — 1 reb
Scoring 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F
Watauga 9 29 9 1 57
Ashe Co. 8 8 14 15 45
Watauga stats:
Kate Sears — 17 pts, 4 reb, 9 ast, 1 stl
Charlotte Torgerson — 14 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast
Brooke Scheffler — 9 pts, 1 reb, 1 stl
Laurel Kiker — 8 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
Kaitlyn Darner — 5 pts, 4 reb
Julie Matheson — 4 pts, 1 reb
Caroline Farthing — 6 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl
Ashe County stats (scores only):
Abigail Jones — 13 pts
Paige Overcash — 13 pts
Lexie Dawson — 9 pts
Abby Eller —6 pts
Morgan Phipps — 3 pts
Ally Greer — 1 pt
