DSC_0287.JPG

Coach Breitenstein, a science teacher at Watauga High School, celebrates winning the teacher vs. teacher duel during the dodge ball tournament.

 Photo by Piper Saunders

BOONE — Watauga High School celebrated going into its break with a pep rally that included a dodgeball tournament.

The dodgeball games didn’t just pit student against student, but also teacher against teacher at the Dec. 16 rally.

DSC_0174.JPG

Evan Burroughs (Fr.), Trathan Gragg (So.), Matthew Habich (So.), Luke Edmisten (So.), Joseph Rowan (So.) and JT Cook (So.) pose for a picture before going on the court. The group ended up winning the entire tournament.
DSC_0043.JPG

Ms. Patterson, who teaches Biology and Forensics at Watauga High School, makes hot chocolate for her students on the last day of the semester.
DSC_0414.JPG

Brady Lindenmuth (Fr.) screams at the top of his lungs during a screaming contest during the dodgeball contest.
DSC_0373.JPG

Sam Nixon (Jr.) throws a dodgeball in hopes of getting an opponent out.
DSC_0567.JPG

Ms. Stark, an administrator, surrounded by dodgeballs, waits for the opposing team to strike.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.