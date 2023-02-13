JEFFERSON — A brand new store has come to Ashe County and recently opened its doors to the public for a special grand opening.
White Elephant Clothing Exchange, owned and operated by Chloe Jones and husband Ethan, is a new thrift and exchange store located at 102 E Main Street in Jefferson.
The store officially opened on Friday, Feb. 10, for the grand opening. The event continued through Saturday and a number of locals stopped by to check out their products.
“It has always been a dream of mine to open a store like this,” said Jones. “I think Ashe County needed something like this. I’ve always loved thrifting and now I get to allow others to do the same. It is our goal to provide our customers with quality, gently used clothing at affordable prices.”
Customers were thrilled to have the store come to Ashe County and exclaimed what a great asset it would be to the community.
White Elephant offers the chance to sell your new and gently used clothes, shoes and accessories for 40% store credit or 25% cash. Items must be freshly laundered, neatly folded and brought in a box, bin or bag. You may bring in up to 50 items at one time.
At this time, due to the high volume in requests, Jones is currently only taking appointments for the selling of clothes. To make an appointment, visit www.whiteelephantclothingexchange.com or call the store at (336) 846-1228.
White Elephant Clothing Exchange is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
