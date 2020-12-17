Viewing trees, houses and businesses aglow with Christmas lights is a holiday classic that won’t be stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many families enjoy the tradition of searching for Christmas light displays, and High Country Host — the regional welcome center located in between Boone and Blowing Rock — helps guide people in where to look. Officials with the the Linville Land Harbor community, in Linville and near Boone, stated that the community is not hosting its annual light display in December.
Festival of Lights at Chetola Resort
Approximately 30,000 holiday illuminations will light up Chetola Resort starting Nov. 29 through Jan. 21. As visitors drive or walk around Chetola Lake they can view displays such as glittering ice skaters, a Nativity scene, a colorful train, Rudolph and more.
For guests staying at the rest, Chetola stated that it will have additional, socially safe offerings available with limited capacity. Chetola guests are required to wear face coverings in all areas when a six-foot distance cannot be maintained, according to the resort. The resort is not allowing people to enter the property if they have a cough, fever or “generally show signs of feeling unwell.” Temperatures are checked for all guests upon arrival.
“We have taken specific measures to assure our guests and team members that their safety and well-being is our number one priority,” Chetola Resort stated. “By acting responsibly, we can maintain ourselves as an open-space destination whenever possible to provide a safe place to create great holiday memories. We continue to review and update our policies to adhere to the current best practices.”
High Country Lights in Galax, Va.
High Country Lights, located at Felts Park in Galax, Va., is a free animated light show map featuring over 100,000+ Christmas lights choreographed to holiday music. The “park-n-watch” type show allows visitors to sit in their cars, tune into the 95.9FM local radio station and view the light display.
Organizers visitors stay in their vehicles due to COVID-19. If guests decide to exit their vehicle, they’re asked to remain socially distant. Organizers plan to mark the walking track and color tunnel every 10 feet. Visitors are also asked to wear a mask if in close proximity to parties other than their own or while waiting in line for pictures.
In the event of Inclement weather, the display will be turned off as a safety precaution, according to light display organizers. Visitors are advised to check www.facebook.com/HighCountryLights or call (336) 756-7529 before visiting.
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is offered in seven locations — including Johnson City, Tenn., as well as Charlotte and Tyron, N.C. The drive-thru immersive experience features custom-built light displays at the dance along festive music on your radio, including drive-through tunnels.
The Johnson City, Tenn., display will be offered from Nov. 25-Jan. 3 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds (100 Lakeview St., Gray, Tenn.). The display is Charlotte can be seen at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord) from Nov. 21-Jan. 17. The Tryon International Equestrian Center (4066 Pea Ridge Road, Mill Spring) is hosting the Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland from Nov. 20-Jan. 3.
To check for ticket prices and times for each location, visit shadrackchristmas.com.
