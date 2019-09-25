WEST JEFFERSON — The Western Piedmont Chamber Orchestra of Hickory will return to the stage of the Ashe Civic Center on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 p.m.
The Western Piedmont Symphony was organized in 1964 to promote symphonic music in the western piedmont of North Carolina. Through the years, the orchestra has grown in size and programming to include extensive educational concerts and the formation of the Western Piedmont String Quartet and Chamber Orchestra. The Civic Center concert will feature more than forty musicians.
The orchestra will present the concert “Heroes and Villains,” which includes the Overture to Barber of Seville, World of Warcraft, Pirates of the Caribbean and selections by Beethoven and Strauss. The symphony will also present an educational concert for Ashe County’s fourth and fifth grade students with the same theme, “Heroes and Villains.”
Matthew Thomas Troy is a conductor with a mission to make classical music accessible to everyone and to program concerts that are socially meaningful and relevant. He has conducted orchestras across the country including the North Carolina Symphony, Rochester Philharmonic, Oklahoma City Philharmonic, Portland Symphony, Greensboro Symphony, University of North Carolina School of the Arts Symphony and the Salisbury Symphony.
Troy is known for innovative programming and partnerships, deep community involvement and support for music education. He is recognized for creating an instant rapport with both orchestras and audiences, and for his unique ability to make classical music engaging and relevant to today’s audiences. Troy has pushed boundaries through a number of film and music projects.
Troy also competed in the Jordanian International Conducting Competition. Troy earned a bachelor’s degree in music at UNCG, where he also completed his master’s degree in orchestral conducting as a student of Maestro Robert Gutter. He has studied at the prestigious Pierre Monteux School under Maestro Michael Jinbo and with renowned conducting pedagogues Maestro Gerard Schwarz and Maestro Kenneth Kiesler at the Conductors Retreat at Medomak. Troy also competed in the Jordanian International Conducting Competition
WPS is comprised of three different concert series. Under the direction of Matthew Thomas Troy, the Masterworks Series is comprised of the full orchestra, which will showcase both traditional and contemporary classical selections. The concert at the Ashe Civic Center is part of the WPS outreach program bringing their Masterworks Series to new groups.
Tickets are $22 adults and $5 students and are available at the Ashe Arts Center or by phone with a credit card at (336) 846-2787.
