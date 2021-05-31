With life looking more and more normal in 2021, more and more of the High Country is opening up for business ... and that includes the summer mountain fun that the region is known for. From hiking to shopping, you’re likely to experience a more typical visit than what the past year’s pandemic has brought.
Still, because things are yet a bit unpredictable, we suggest that you check before you visit a venue, location or event listed in Summer Times. As of presstime, our information in the summer guide was correct, but like the weather on top of Grandfather Mountain, things can change quickly. Checking with the venue you plan to attend, and visiting www.highcountrync.com — the website companion to this print guide — can ensure a smooth and fun-filled experience.
What you also can be ensured of is that the summer in the North Carolina mountains is unlike any other place in the nation. From voluminous outdoor activities to myriad inside attractions, the High Country offers something for everyone.
We’re glad you’re here; and we wish you a welcome and enjoyable stay.
