Welcome to Ashe County, the coolest corner of North Carolina!
Whether a longtime local, a new resident of Ashe or an explorer looking to make the most of a visit to the area, our Ashe County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is the perfect place to gather information and ideas to enhance your stay.
Ashe County’s location in the northwestern corner of North Carolina and its average elevation of 3,000 feet justify the name “the coolest corner of North Carolina,” but there is so much more that contributes to this: our beautiful scenery, our rich heritage rooted in arts and music, our vibrant small towns and our kind and generous people.
We invite you to enjoy a virtual tour of Ashe County at TheCoolestCorner.com and visit our Event Calendar at AsheChamber.com to link to the many exciting local events. On behalf of the Chamber, welcome to Ashe County! We’re so glad you’re here!
Kitty Honeycutt
Executive Director, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce
