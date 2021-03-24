The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from March 16 to March 23. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases
Watauga County experienced an increase of 47 total COVID-19 cases since March 16 to reach 4,400 total cases as of March 23. The active case count has dropped during the course of the week with 55 total active cases as of March 23 — the lowest active case count since late August.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of March 16 to March 23 with the last reported death on Feb. 16.
As of March 23, AppHealthCare reports 140 people have been hospitalized in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties. Last week AppHealthCare reported 137 people were hospitalized.
AppHealthCare reported 10 active clusters in Watauga County.
In its March 19 COVID-19 situation report AppHealthCare reported clusters at:
- App State Raven Rocks Residence Hall with 12 total cases. The last positive came on March 9, and as of the last report one case is active.
- App State Lovill Residence Hall with seven total cases. The last positive result came on March 8, and as of the last report two cases are active.
- App State Appalachian Panhellenic Residence Hall with seven total cases. The last positive result came on March 11, and as of the last report two cases are positive.
- App State Cone Residence Hall with nine total cases. The last positive result came on March 9, and as of the last report one case is active.
- App State East Residence Hall with seven total cases. The last positive result came on March 10, and as of the last report two cases are active.
- App State Thunder Hill Residence Hall with 15 total cases. The last positive result came on March 11, and as of the last report two cases are active.
- Cottages of Boone with 19 total cases. The last positive result came on March 8, and as of the last report one case was active.
- University Highlands with 16 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on March 9, and as of the last report one case is active.
- App State Living Learning Center Residence Hall with seven cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 19, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- App State Dogwood Residence Hall with eight cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Feb. 24, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
As of March 22, Appalachian State University has had 443 students and 37 employees test positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. Twenty-eight students were active as of March 23.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 13,468 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of March 23. NCDHHS also reports 9,932 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County.
As of March 19, AppHealthCare reported that based on its COVID-19 vaccine interest form, about 3,063 people who have not already received the vaccine are currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Watauga County.
As of March 23, roughly 24 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and about 17.7 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
App State is set to host its second COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 25.
“We are so pleased to be a part of the public health vaccine distribution process and proud to help in efforts to make the COVID-19 vaccines more accessible and our campus and community safer for everyone,” App State Chancellor Sheri Everts said in an email to students.
App State administered 680 vaccines during a two day clinic on March 11 and March 12. An App State spokesperson said the university is expecting 300 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for the clinic.
State COVID-19 news
Gov. Roy Cooper said March 17 that North Carolina would be ready to meet President Joe Biden’s challenge to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.
Biden directed all states to make adults eligible for the COVID-19 in his address to the nation on March 11. He also set a July 4 date to start moving on from COVID-19.
“I know people were excited to hear the president’s challenge last week that everyone should be eligible to sign up for a vaccine by May 1,” Cooper said. North Carolina will be ready to meet this challenge, thanks to our vaccine teams planning. Increased supply we expect to receive, and the hard work of providers administering shots quickly.”
Cooper said it could even be sooner than May 1 for the rest of adults to become eligible for the vaccine.
Currently, the first three phases — health care workers, those 65 and older, long-term care residents and workers, and frontline essential workers — are eligible for the vaccine. Certain members of Phase 4 — those who have high risk medical conditions and who live in congregate living facilities — became eligible on March 17.
The rest of Phase 4 is currently eligible to get their vaccine on April 7. Cooper has not set a date for when Phase 5 — those 16 and older who have not yet received a vaccine — will be eligible for the vaccine.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service Secretary Mandy Cohen said at the press conference that the state’s trajectory in percent of tests returning positive is decreasing and has been under 5 percent for several days.
The trends for COVID-19 hospitalizations is also decreasing, Cohen said. As of March 17, a little more than 1,000 people were hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.
“We have to keep doing what we know works: wearing a mask and social distancing — even after you’ve taken a vaccine,” Cooper said. “Doing these things will help us save lives. That’s keep up the faith and keep up our mask, and know that if we do all these things together, we will get through this.”
