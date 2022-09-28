To submit items for the print calendar, please email calendar@mountaintimes.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Sept. 29
CULTURAL EVENT: from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Blowing Rock Art in History Museum, an informational session about African American contributions to Southern Appalachian Dance will take place. The blend of European, African and Native American traditions in music and dance in the region will be discussed and explored. This event is $8 for the public and free for BRAHM members.
PUBLIC LECTURE: Dr. Edwin Bernbaum will give a presentation on the key role of mountains in mythologies, religions, literature history and arts of cultures around the world illustrated by photography. This lecture is free and open to the public from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Parkway Ballroom in the Plemmons Student Union.
Sept. 30 — Oct. 2
CRAFT DEMONSTRATION: Lee Entrekin will demonstrate how he creates wooden flutes from all manner of woods and bamboo and will play as well. This event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Moses Cone Memorial Park and is free to the public.
Oct. 1
ART IN THE PARK: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Blowing Rock, nearly 100 artisans will showcase their handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, paintings and more. Contact art@blowingrock.com or (828) 295-7851 for more information.
BOONE 150: The choirs, starting at 2:00 p.m. The concert will feature a number of local musicians and a special choir with members from several Baptist and Methodist churches in the area.
Oct. 2
CONCERT IN THE PARK: Andy Page, Boone-based jazz guitarist and faculty at Hayes School of Music at App State, will perform at Memorial Park in Downtown Blowing Rock from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to this free show.
Oct. 7
ART CRAWL: First Friday Art Crawl is taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Boone. The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, the Mazie Jones Gallery in the Jones House, Nth Gallery and more will offer exhibitions and showings of artists work. Various stores and restaurants will offer wine tastings and extended hour shopping.
BUSKERS FEST: Taking in place in downtown Boone from 5 to 8 p.m., the Watauga County Arts Council will be putting on Buskers Fest free to the public. Art forms from music, performance, weaving and more will be showcased to celebrate the diverse artistic community of the area.
Oct. 8
BEE FEST: The High Country Beekeepers will hold a Bee Festival on Oct 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine at the Hidden Happiness Bee Farm at 1060 Chestnut Mountain Road. The event will feature educational programs, local artisans and live music. In addition, there will be activities for the kids, including games and face painting.
COMIC CON: Boone Comic Con will take place at the Boone Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This event is free to the public and will have a cosplay competition, tabletop gaming, tournaments, vendors and more.
Oct. 11
BLOOD DRIVE: The Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 11. The department is located at 6583 Old Hwy 421 S in Deep Gap.
RECURRING
Sept. 21 — Dec. 14
TOUR OF APP THEATRE: Free 45 minute tours of the Appalachian Theatre of the High County will be led by staff to show the historic facility. There will be a walk-through tour and short documentary showcasing the theater’s history. All children must be accompanied by an adult. This event will take place every Wednesday at 1 p.m. until Dec. 14.
FAMILY STORYTELLING: Watauga County Public Library will meet on the 3rd Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. If you have an interesting story to tell, call John Ashburn, local storyteller, at (828) 297-2170. Local family stories are encouraged. Listeners are welcome.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, 1st floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg. org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills-area.
