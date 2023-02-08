To submit items for the print calendar, please email editor@wataugademocrat.com. To post an event to our web calendars, visit our websites under the Events tab. Entries should be complete and concise.
Feb. 9
LOCAL NIGHT: Head to the Appalachian Theatre on select Thursday evenings in January, February, and March. Shows feature local artists and local student groups as openers. On Feb. 9, the Burnett Sisters Quartet will take the stage.
Feb. 10 - 12
THEATRE PERFORMANCE: Blue Ridge Community Theatre will perform "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" at the Appalachian Theatre. The off-Broadway musical comedy was the second longest-running show in Off-Broadway history. Tickets for shows are $25 for general admission and $120 for a table of four. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Feb. 12
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: The Blue Ridge Girls will perform at the Jones House on Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. at part of the Jones House Indoor Concert Series. Only 40 seats are available for the show. Tickets for this event are $20.
Feb. 18
MLK DAY OF SERVICE: App State’s MLK Mobilize the Mountains Day of Service, which is coordinated by the Office of Community-Engaged Leadership, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18.
BALLADS: Seventh-generation ballad singer, storyteller and musician Shelia Kay Adams will perform pieces from her repertoire in a fun event meant to engage the whole family. The free event will take place at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum from 3 to 5 p.m. with registration available online.
Feb. 25
FILM FEST: The Boone Docs Film Fest Encore will feature screenings of the award-winning films from the inaugural festival in 2022 and serve as a teaser for the 2023 festival that will take place on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Mavis Staples will perform at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. The R&B and gospel singer brings a powerful message and voice. Tickets are $40 for adults, $35 for faulty and staff and $20 for students.
March 1 - 5
THEATER PERFORMANCE: App State Department of Theatre and Dance present "A Fable for Now" on March 1 through 5 with evening performances beginning at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. The story of war, love and regret takes places in an apocalypse like setting. Tickets at $17 for adults, $15 for faculty and staff and $10 for students.
March 2
ANIMAL TALK: Cassie Petrilla from Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation will be giving a talk at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum to share information on reptiles. Admission is $8 for the general public and free to museum members.
March 4
RUNS FOR BUNS: Beech Mountain will host Runs for Buns, a fundraiser to support the fight against colon cancer. Participants can have people pledge per ski run or make a donation. The event will take place all day, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
RECURRING
GRIEF SUPPORT: Mount Vernon Baptist Church is hosting GriefShare, a grief support group, on Tuesdays at 6:30 pm. The Spring 2023 session runs Feb. 21 to May 23. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Rev. Bud Russell, and a caring group of GriefShare facilitators, lead the group. For more information, visit griefshare.org/findagroup or call (828) 266-9700.
ACA: Adult Children of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families (ACA)/ Al-Anon will meet on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. This is a Twelve Step, Twelve Tradition support group focusing on learning tools to change the unhealthy behaviors and attitude patterns we developed while growing up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes. For more information, call Kelly at (828) 719-5312. For a list of online meetings, visit www.acawso.org.
BOONE Al-Anon FAMILY GROUP: Al-Anon is an anonymous fellowship for families, relatives and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group will hold in-person meetings Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, at Boone United Methodist Church. The church is located at 471 New Market Blvd., Boone. If you need further information, call 1 (888) 425-2666 or 1-88-4AL-ANON or visit www.al-anon.org.
EVENING BOONE AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Located at Club 12-141 Health Center Dr. Boone, first floor in the rear of the two story brick building. AA meetings are also held at the same time. Zoom (virtual) will be available by invitation. Al-ANON is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. For more information, email bne.discovering.choices@ncbermudaafg.org.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: It can be difficult to admit you have a drug problem. We know because we’ve been there. NA can help you stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live. You don’t have to go it alone. Freedom from active addiction happens at NA meetings. We meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street in Boone. Find more information at www.ncregion-na.org/foothills- area.
