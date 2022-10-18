Just a day after Bethel student Colt Farthing took a Stop the Bleed class from his school nurse, he and a friend saved a life.
Merrix Oakes, Haydon Oakes and Colt Farthing were hanging out on a Saturday splitting wood while waiting on dinner. Merrix started talking and became distracted as he went to split a piece of wood with his hatchet and ended up striking his arm.
At first, Merrix, a ninth grader, thought it was just a graze until he lifted his sleeve and saw blood on the ground and the wood. He went to Colt’s mom for help and said he fell unconscious as soon as he sat down.
Colt and Haydon sprung into action. Colt’s mom got a towel from the house, which Colt and Haydon used to hold pressure on the wound.
“School helped me a little bit on that lesson (of holding pressure),” Colt said.
Colt, a fifth grader, had received Stop the Bleed training from his school nurse just days before.
Colt went inside to get water while Haydon held pressure. When his brother passed out, Haydon said he checked his pulse while Colt was tapping his face and rubbing water on it. Colt and Haydon took turns applying pressure to the wound.
When he woke up, Merrix said he remembered Colt tapping his face. Everything else was a blur until the hospital, Merrix said.
First responders wrapped Merrix’s wound and he was taken to the hospital.
Merrix’s mom was out of town at the time, but as soon as she got the call that he got cut, she headed back to Boone. By the time she got to the hospital, they were ready to stitch him up, send him home and schedule a follow-up visit.
“As they cleaned the cut, the clot that had stopped the bleeding moved and they realized he had hit an artery,” Heather Oakes said. “They worked to stop/slow the bleeding again and had to apply a tourniquet and a wrap as we waited on emergency transport to Brenner’s. By the grace of God, his artery clotted twice.”
Merrix had surgery early Sunday morning, where Heather said they confirmed he had cut through two tendons, the artery and into the bone.
Heather said knowing her child is in a horrible situation and not being there was the worst feeling as a mom.
“Seeing your child in the type of situation where you do not know what the outcome will be, it is absolutely terrifying,” Heather said. “I have never been so scared in my life. As they were working on him at the hospital, Merrix looked at me crying and said, ‘Mom I don’t want to die,’ I lost it. At that moment, I did what I knew would work. I got on Facebook long enough to ask for prayers. I prayed the entire time until he had received the help he needed.”
She said that Haydon and Colt were “absolutely amazing.”
“To handle a situation like this, where it involves your brother and one of your best buddies, and you see him bleeding out like Merrix was, and to be able to take action and do what needed to be done in a very scary situation is amazing to me,” Heather said. “Those boys were scared and shocked, but they knew what had to be done and did an outstanding job in the process. I know this is a scary situation for everyone who helped and were involved, but for two young men it could be traumatizing.”
Colt said he was scared while it was happening, but he was able to still step up and help.
Joel Farthing, Colt’s dad, said he was proud of what his son did. He was also glad his son was able to receive the training and that his mom was also there to help get the boys holding pressure on the wound.
“I think he is perhaps a little more mature in some situations than some kids might be,” Joel said. “Just overall thankful that everything went like it did and he had the wherewithal to be present in the moment.”
Colt said that for fellow fifth graders who took the class with him, if they ever get in a situation like that, to “keep calm and do what you got to do.”
Head school nurse for WCS Shelly Klutz said she tells students that if they forget everything else, remember to put pressure using their body weight.
“I am so thankful that Colt had just had this class. Him and Haydon were able to remain calm while taking care of Merrix until the first responders arrived,” Heather said. “They need to teach more classes like this so that they can be prepared in situations like this.”
Merrix is now in a cast and sling and has follow-up appointments to check the wound. Heather said they aren’t 100% sure what the next steps would be, but said they are “praying for God to have His hand on Merrix throughout the journey.”
“I am pretty good, just a little aggravated that I cannot do normal everyday things on my own,” Merrix said. “It was very scary, but I am so thankful for Haydon and Colt and everyone who helped me. I thank God for what He did for me.”
A $35,000 school safety grant awarded from the governor’s crime commission allowed Boone Police, Blowing Rock Police, WCSO and the school system to place Stop the Bleed kits in classroom as well as do the hands-on training. The Green Valley school nurse also received a grant through the School Nurse Association of NC that purchased supplies for the training.
The training is administered by school nurses and local emergency medical professionals, according to Watauga Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott.
“It is reported that the top cause of preventable death from injuries is from bleeding, and that at least 20% of bleeding deaths could have been prevented with prompt and proper treatment,” Elliott said. “We live in a community where our students are engaged in a wide range of activities where serious injuries could occur. Whether it be farming, working on automobiles and other machinery, or even working in local restaurants, there is always the potential for serious injuries where someone could bleed to death. The most common serious injuries actually occur in or around the home, so this training hopefully not only protects our students but also helps them protect their families.”
Elliott said that just like with fire prevention training, students learn some basic safety skills that the school system knows will save lives.
“In fact, we already know that it has done just that,” Elliott said.
