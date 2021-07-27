WILKESBORO — Thanks to the experience gained through a work-based learning program, recent WCC graduate Hunter Knight secured full-time employment at Unlimited Heating and Air located in West Jefferson.
Knight enrolled in the Workforce Development Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning course in August 2020. After completing coursework and certifications, Knight enrolled in WCC’s Work-Based Learning program.
The Work-Based Learning program is a unique academic program in which students integrate classroom learning with real-world work experience. Students work in a business related to their program of study and gain practical experience with business, industry and community agency worksites.
Knight credited the authentic learning experience in the HVAC class at Wilkes Community College for his success.
“The real-world experience the HVAC class provides prepared me to enter the HVAC industry and be successful the first day on the job,” Knight said.
Jonathan Waddell, owner, Unlimited Heating and Air, said, “I wish I had six more employees like Hunter, because I would hire them today.”
“We are exceptionally proud of Hunter and his accomplishments,” said Chris Robinson, vice president of Workforce Development and Community Education. “He is emblematic of what our overall goal is in our division: helping people train or retrain for good-paying jobs. As Hunter has shown, short-term training and real-world learning opportunities often lead directly to employment that is rewarding both personally and on payday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.