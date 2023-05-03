Approximately 300 guests gathered in Appalachian State University’s Grandview Ballroom for a ceremony to celebrate the winners of the 13th annual Watauga Democrat Best of the Best awards.
The event was hosted by Mountain Times Publications and sponsored by Blue Ridge Energy, Compassionate Care, New River Building Supply and Boone Chrysler Jeep on Tuesday, April 25. It was the first in-person ceremony for the yearly awards since 2019.
Mountain Times Publications Publisher Gene Fowler, Jr. and Advertising Director Tim Walker recognized each recipient before directing them to the professional photo station to show off their accomplishments.
Businesses, agencies and individuals were honored at the event.
Award winners in all of the more than 150 categories were determined by Watauga Democrat readers who voted for their favorite businesses. The efforts of local businesses do not go unnoticed in Watauga County, which was demonstrated by the enthusiasm of voters.
“Our 13th annual Best of the Best awards dinner far exceeded any of our previous events by any measure,” Walker said. “We hoped moving the event to a larger space within the Grandview Ballroom would help boost attendance, but the turnout surpassed even our most lofty expectations. All the feedback I received from attendees was highly positive.”
The evening began with North Carolina Bankers Association Professor of Banking, App State Faculty Member and Regional Economist Dr. Harry Davis delivering his Economic Forecast. He predicted a recession to come at the end of 2023 or early 2024 but added that North Carolina’s strong economic position would likely lessen the effects of the recession compared to other states nationwide and that Watauga County will fare better than most other counties in the state.
“The strong businesses will only get stronger,” Fowler said when discussing the predicted recession and the economic trends he has seen as a publisher.
After eating a meal catered by App State Catering and listening to the smooth sounds of jazz played by the Todd Wright Trio, recipients and their guests enjoyed the impressive views of the App State Football stadium and the surrounding mountainous landscape.
The Watauga Democrat applauds each of the winners and remains thankful for the tireless work they continue to give to the community and their support of Mountain Times Publications.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
