Best of Best Event

Hundreds gathered for the 13th annual Watauga Democrat Best of Best event.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

Approximately 300 guests gathered in Appalachian State University’s Grandview Ballroom for a ceremony to celebrate the winners of the 13th annual Watauga Democrat Best of the Best awards.

The event was hosted by Mountain Times Publications and sponsored by Blue Ridge Energy, Compassionate Care, New River Building Supply and Boone Chrysler Jeep on Tuesday, April 25. It was the first in-person ceremony for the yearly awards since 2019.

