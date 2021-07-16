Zona Dove Chapman, 95, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2021. She was born in Mathias, West Virginia on March 12, 1926.
Zona was an avid gardener, a fair-weather golfer, and an accomplished baker. Entertaining family and friends were at the top of her list of most valued things to do. Zona enjoyed shopping, especially at Belk’s, and trips to the beach. She participated and medaled in race walking events in three Senior Olympic Games.
Zona was a devoted member of Deerfield United Methodist Church in Boone, NC; Zona’s strong faith was the foundation of her life. In her years in Boone, NC she also worked as a teacher assistant at Greenwood Baptist Church. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, and friend she was also a wonderful grandmother (Memaw). She said spending time with her grandchildren was her greatest joy. She even displayed “Ask me about my grandchildren” on her car license’s plate.
Zona was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, William (Bill) Chapman. She is survived by her two daughters, Gwen Walter of Winston Salem, NC, and Ellen (Steve) Otwell of St. Augustine, FL; and a son, Ellis (Beth) Chapman of Berryville, VA; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A family celebration of Memaw’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street #405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Deerfield United Methodist Church, 1184 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC, 28607.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.