BLOWING ROCK¬ — Although the participants may be vying for prizes, the real winners are bound to be Blowing Rock businesses.
The organizers of the May 20-23 ZDayZ event announced last week that they are organizing a special feature of the car show: a “scavenger hunt” for what could be the more than 500 attendees, each seeking to earn credits by patronizing Blowing Rock businesses.
According to Amanda Lugenbell, assistant director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority, ZDayZ will use the scavenger hunt as a way to encourage the car show enthusiasts to explore (and spend money with local businesses) by setting a purchase and/or photo requirement at a minimum number of spots on the hunt. TDA executive director Tracy Brown is inviting local businesses to submit suggestions for the scavenger hunt. Examples include photos on a purchased appetizer or draft beer at a specific bar, or a new Blowing Rock souvenir at a gift shop. Or, said Lugenbell, the scavenger hunt participant might have to find something displayed in a certain boutique.
“Once they are in town, the scavenger hunt is a good way to get potential customers to darken your doorway,” said Brown of the car show activity.
This is the 18th ZDayZ car show featuring mostly cars built by Nissan, some classics, others souped up, flashy, or “showy” muscle cars, or cars with high tech features, from wheels to other exterior features.
Registration is still open for the show but already there are 144 car entries shown on the ZDayZ website. The states with the most registrations so far include Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia, but with good representation from Missouri, Tennessee, Indiana, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, and Illinois. Other states represented include Alabama, Texas, Kentucky, Louisiana, and New Jersey.
The Nissan car models listed among the registrations include 350Z. 280ZX, 370Z, 300ZX, 240Z, and more. The model years date from early Z model years (1970, 1971, 1975, 1978), through the 1980s and 1990s, and as late as 2020.
Some extra fun activities for the car show enthusiasts include a Trike X, slip n slide hockey, 5k and/or 10k runs, car cruises around the region, disc golf, and more.
Businesses interested in participating in the scavenger hunt should send an email to amanda@visitblowingrock.com.
To keep track of registrations, go to: https://zdayz.com/registration/registration/registrants/index/.
