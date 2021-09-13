KERNERSVILLE — Sporting a roster with only one senior in the Friday Night Lights 5,000 meter cross country race at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, Watauga placed six of seven scorers in the top 100 of the 230-athlete championship division field. With three juniors and two freshmen harriers to go along with a sophomore and the senior, Watauga finished in ninth place out of 26 girls teams entered in the championship division.
Watauga's scorers included:
- Gwendolyn Anderson: No. 22 (19:31.40)
- Rachel Cathey: No. 26 (19:34.90)
- Brianna Anderson: No. 46 (20:05.80)
- Sophie Beach: No. 60 (20:25.10)
- Ava Curtis: No 84 (20:52.90)
- Moriah Bollman: No. 97 (21:10.00)
- Maddie Bollman: No. 126 (21:50.10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.