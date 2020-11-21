BOONE – The NCAA released the latest Division I Graduation Success Rate figures this week, and App State reported a success rate of 85 percent. The GSR is based on student-athletes who enrolled in 2013-14 and graduated within six years.
Women's basketball and women's tennis earned a 100 percent GSR, while three other sports — women's track & field/cross country, women's soccer and volleyball — were more than 90 percent. App State also won the 2019-20 Sun Belt Conference Overall Student Graduation Rate Award. This is the second straight year that App State has had the highest graduation rate among overall student bodies of conference schools.
The Mountaineers were recently recognized by the Sun Belt for their academic excellence, boasting the highest number of student-athletes named to the Honor Roll and Commissioner's list with 330.
App State was one of two programs to record a 3.0 cumulative GPA or better for every one of its programs during the 2019-20 academic year, and it ranked third in the Sun Belt with an athletics program average GPA of 3.42. The Mountaineers posted a school-record 3.59 GPA for all student-athletes during the spring semester in 2020. The cumulative GPA for all student-athletes currently sits at 3.25, setting another school record.
App State tied for first in the Sun Belt Conference with 10 teams that achieved a perfect 1,000 single-year APR score in the latest recorded cycle, while leading the league and setting a school record with five teams receiving Public Recognition Awards from the NCAA.
