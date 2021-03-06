BOONE -- Take David vs. Goliath, The Little Engine That Could, and mix in a little bit of Ripley’s Believe It or Not and you have the Friday, Mar. 5, high school football game between host Watauga and Alexander Central.
The visiting Cougars came to Boone as the Northwestern Conference pre-season media favorites to be league champions come the end of the regular season, in April. Even though the Pioneers are the 2019 defending conference champions, they ranked fourth in the poll.
Oops – Watauga defeated Alexander Central, 21-7, a result that hardly anyone expected in front of an estimated 500 fans at Jack Groce Stadium.
A swarming, tenacious defense, capitalizing on ACHS miscues, a couple of big offensive plays, and masterful clock management by Watauga's coaching staff made the difference on this night for the Pioneers.
Watauga accumulated only 155 yards of total offense for the entire game, with almost half of that coming on one play in the first quarter. In Watauga’s second offensive series, senior running back Sebastian Best found a gap sweeping around the outside of the line of scrimmage, then sprinted through it for a 69 yard romp for the game’s first score.
On Alexander Central’s very next series, the Cougar offense managed to move the ball from their own 20 yard line to the Pioneer 43, but with 1:50 left in the opening period a Lance Justice pass was partially deflected at the line of scrimmage and plucked from the air by WHS senior middle linebacker Jake Gragg. No Cougars could catch him as he rambled 51 yards with the INT return for the second Pioneer TD of the quarter.
With successful Carter Everett PAT kicks, suddenly the stunned ACHS favorites were looking at the wrong end of a 14-0 early deficit.
Watauga head coach Ryan Habich admitted to reporters later that he knew his offensive unit was inexperienced, with only Best and offensive lineman Grant Lawrence having seen an abundance of varsity playing time in 2019. But he felt confident in the senior leadership he had at inside linebacker on defense in Gragg, Orlando Leon, and Carter Everett, as well as the emergence of junior defensive linemen Isaiah Shirley and Grant Lawrence.
“Those inside linebackers are an integral part of this team’s leadership,” said Habich. “And they showed why, tonight.”
It may not be rare to see a losing football team run up only 208 yards of total offense, but it is almost unheard of – the Ripley’s Believe It or Not moment – for the winning team in that same game to gain only 155 yards of total offense.
“We have a lot to work on with the offense,” said Habich. “In the second half, we got the ball into the red zone (inside the ACHS 20) four times, but only scored once. That’s not very good.”
Habich said that the problems on offense start with the offensive line. Besides the 6-3, 305 lb. Lawrence, he said, “We’re teaching last year’s JV running backs to play offensive line. They are getting better, but as a team we still have a lot to learn.”
For this game, Watauga needed that strong defensive effort. And got it, from the very start.
After the Pioneers’ offensive miscues on the game’s opening drive gave Alexander Central the ball on Watauga’s 32 yard line, the defense held the Cougars at bay. They got one first down, but never got inside the 20-yard line.
“That was a defining moment,” said Habich later in describing the significance of the stop. “It was one of those moments that changes momentum.”
It was a statement by the smaller in stature but big in heart Pioneers: the bigger, more experienced Cougars would not be pushing them around.
Defensive end Isaiah Shirley had three tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks to go along with six total tackles in leading a swarming, tenacious defensive effort by the Pioneers. Turning away the bigger, more experienced Cougar offense was highlighted not just by Shirley’s performance, but by gutsy play from the linebacking corps, including Jake Gragg (8 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss), Carter Everett (5 total tackles), Orlando Leon (3 total tackles) and Ben Myers (5 total tackles, 0.5 TFL).
In the first half, Watauga only had possession of the ball for six minutes and 43 seconds. The rest, 17:17, the ball belonged to ACHS, but they had a hard time extending drives. The Cougars only got into the red zone once, without success.
In the second half, Watauga flipped the possession script and controlled the ball for more than 17 minutes. Much of that time was spent watching the play clock tick down to under 12 second before Habich sent in the play. He was simply trying to take as much time off the clock as possible while denying the highly regarded ACHS offense opportunities with the ball
Next up for Watauga (1-0) is at NWC rival Hickory (0-2), Mar. 12. The Red Tornadoes lost to McDowell (2-0) in their Feb. 26 season opener, 21-7. And lost to Freedom (2-0) Friday night, 28-16
Northwestern Conference scores, Mar. 5:
- @Freedom 28, Hickory 16
- @Statesville 27, South Caldwell 18
- @McDowell 21, St. Stephens 18
- @Watauga 21, Alexander Central 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.