BLOWING ROCK — It was a brutally cold day in Blowing Rock on Jan. 29, but already warm, buoyant spirits were high and rising with each passing minute.
As a photographer opened a second floor window of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce building to capture images of the revelers below in the Winterfest Beer Garden, playful taunts brought raucous howls of laughter to the 100 or so glass-raising partiers. It was all in good fun, even if a bit tawdry.
Booneshine Brewing, Blowing Rock Ale House, Fiddlin’ Fish, Mica Town Brewing, Ginger’s Revenge, Birdsong Brewing, Appalachian Mountain Brewing, Community Brewry Venture. Copper Barrel Distillery, and Broken Shed Distillery were among the vendors scheduled to participate.
Among the most popular stations on the Chamber lawn? The blazing portable heater set up in the middle of the venue where folks were huddled around to keep warm.
Among the most popular of guests were two of North Carolina’s most admired weather forecasters, both chief meteorologists. WBTV’s Al Conklin was in town despite the cancellation of the Jan. 29 Polar Bear Plunge that he was slated to emcee. NBC Charlotte’s Brad Panovich was also on hand, taking a break from his snow-making demonstration in Memorial Park.
“Isn’t it ironic that we have this truly winter weather for Winterfest this year, with snow, ice, wind and temperatures in the teens, and then we were also able to get the participation of two of the leading meteorologists in North Carolina?” asked Amanda Lugenbell, assistant director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority. “Al Conklin and Brad Panovich together in Blowing Rock and it looks like they are having a great time!.”
