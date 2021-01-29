Celebrating the fun-side of winter, the village of Blowing Rock kicked off its 23rd annual WinterFest on Jan. 28, with a modified version of the beloved seasonal gala. Though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic brought changes to this year’s festivities, the Blowing Rock Town Chamber and event participants fought hard to keep the spirit of WinterFest intact.
One modification to this year’s festivities was the addition of a restaurant crawl, which took place in lieu of the annual WinterFeast. Instead of visitors gathering to sample a variety of local cuisines under one roof as in years past, WinterFest participants were able to travel from restaurant to restaurant at their own leisure where they could take advantage of various dining specials.
Opening this past fall, Hellbender Bed and Beverage was one of several area restaurants included in the crawl, and was excited to be participating in their first WinterFest.
“It’s my first year experiencing WinterFest, I don’t have much to compare it to but I’m glad that they’re still doing something that will allow people to get out and come experience some different things at the restaurants,” said Abby Carson, a manager at the Hellbender.
In celebration of WinterFest, Hellbender offered a special on entrees such as specialty burgers, salads and wings, served up with a cold draft beer or a glass of house wine for $11. Though COVID-19 brought its fair share of challenges, Hellbender has seen a good amount of business since its 2020 opening. According to Carson, area businesses have worked to provide a safe environment for their patrons and expect a fair amount of WinterFest traffic despite the alterations.
“I’d say it’s been pretty good, people I think are becoming comfortable with going out and seeing all the restaurants, and all the businesses are participating in safe practices with social distancing,” said Carson. “Some of our guests in the inn, from out of town, have asked us about WinterFest. So, I know there’s people off the mountain too who are excited to experience the alternate WinterFest events.”
Across, town Bistro Roca offered guest an elaborate three-course WinterFest special for $40, which included dishes such as braised short ribs or grilled swordfish, caramelized butternut squash or squid ink arancini and the patron’s choice of basque style ricotta cheesecake or tiramisu.
Like the staff of Hellbender, the Bistro Roca crew looked forward to the WinterFest festivities and sought to give guests a memorable dining experience while maintaining safety protocols.
“As long as they’re keeping everyone safe, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Alex Smith, one of the managers at Bistro Roca. “I’m just glad they’re letting us do it, and as long as everyone stays on their Ps and Qs it should be a lot of fun and every one should be safe.”
According to Smith, the establishment’s business leading up to WinterFest has been better than expected.
“It’s been surprisingly very well. Operating at half-capacity allows for a lot less people in at one time, but we’ve been busy Friday and Saturday nights and have been booked almost every single weekend,” said Smith. “We’ve had one week where we were really slow, but overall it’s been really great. The community has been really nice about keeping us fully booked.”
“I just hope people get a little resemblance of normalcy, a little break from all the craziness that’s been going on the last 9 months, that the kids get to go out and enjoy the snow a little bit,” said Smith. “Hopefully there'll be a little winter wonderland going on and the kids can have fun and the parents can catch a break from all the craziness.”
Also participating in this year’s restyled winter celebrations was one of Blowing Rock’s oldest and most notable establishments, the Green Park Inn. There, guests could enjoy the inn’s famous Lechon Asado, a traditional Cuban dish which included slow roasted pork, black bean, rice and plantains. A dish which came with a complimentary glass of malbec or draft beer. The inn’s guests could also warm up the hotel’s bar with a “Flu Shot,” a winter cocktail consisting of Slow and Low rye whisky, Grand Mariner and half and half with a sprinkle of nutmeg on top.
Lorry Mulhern, general manager of the Green Park Inn, expressed appreciation for the town chamber’s efforts in keeping the tradition of WinterFest alive, but did note the stark differences in this year’s activities, compared to years gone by.
“Bigger, better and back to normal in 2022,” said Mulhern. “I think that the chamber has done a great job trying to maintain the spirit of WinterFest as we all know and love it. But, yeah it’s different.”
Mulhern did acknowledge a decrease in visitation, however, she also noted that the historic inn has been incredibly fortunate over the last few months and has even seen return visitors for this year’s WinterFest activities.
“We are way more fortunate than our urban brethren. Ever since we re-opened back in late-spring, end of May, I have been surprised with how busy we have been,” said Mulhern. “There are a number of people who are here for WinterFest, people who have come before, people who thought they would always come but haven't yet. They understand that this is kind of a scaled down WinterFest, but they’re still here.”
Though optimistic about this year’s events, Mulhern hopes this year’s WinterFest is a reminder to the community about how joyful the season festival can be.
“I hope it is a reminder to all of us that it is a great event, and that it will be what it was, and better again,” said Mulhern.
For more information about 2021's WinterFest events visit blowingrockwinterfest.com/. WinterFest can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/BRWinterfest. A full list of restaurant crawl participants can be found at blowingrockwinterfest.com/event/winterfeast/.
