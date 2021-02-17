WATAUGA — AppHealthCare is experiencing shipment delays for 3,125 vaccines due to winter weather around the country.
Because of the weather, 2,925 Pfizer vaccines and 200 Moderna vaccine shipments set for Watauga County are delayed. Because of the delays, AppHealthCare is rescheduling appointments for individuals who had vaccine appointments the week of Feb. 17.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this causes for those whose appointment has been rescheduled," said Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare health director. "We don’t like to reschedule appointments because we know how eager everyone is to receive their vaccine, but unfortunately this situation is out of our control due to weather and shipping delays. We hope to receive vaccines soon and will work diligently and efficiently to get shots in arms."
As of Feb. 12, nearly 7,350 people in Watauga County are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to AppHealthCare.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Watauga County has administered 6,604 first dose vaccines and 3,650 second dose vaccines.
