Watauga County is under a winter storm warning until 1 p.m. issued by the National Weather Service on Feb. 1.
Due to inclement weather and road conditions, some operations in Watauga County have been delayed or have closed.
AppalCART
Watauga County
Watauga County Offices will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Weather and road conditions will continue to be monitored and adjustments will be made, if necessary.
AppHealthCare tweeted that its office in Watauga County will open at 10 a.m while the offices in Alleghany and Ashe counties are operating on a normal schedule at this time.
Watauga County Public Library
