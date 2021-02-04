BLOWING ROCK – On Friday, Jan. 29, visitors and locals alike gathered in downtown Blowing Rock for the 2021 Ice Stroll and at Chetola Resort to enjoy bonfires and s’mores, both events were part of the town chamber’s annual WinterFest celebration.
Visitors to the event were given the opportunity to view 15 pieces of ice art, which were situated outside of various businesses around town. The frosty works of art were created by Artisan Ice Sculptures, one of only five master ice carvers in the United States, each sculpture was carved to represent a specific business in town.
This year’s WinterFest activities have looked a little different due to COVID-19, with events such as the annual Winter Feast, a multi-restaurant affair typically held under one roof being converted into a restaurant crawl and crowd favorites such as the Polar Plunge being postponed until next year. However, this did little to dampen the spirits of many who attended the Winter Stroll.
“I’m just happy to be here, we’ve been sponsors for at least eight years,” said Brooke Ballard of the Hendrick Luxury Group. “I was afraid that we weren’t going to have WinterFest. We’ve been able to get creative with the ways that we enjoy the WinterFest that we know and love and I’m just happy to be here with good weather and good people.”
Bundled in their winter attire, visitors took to the streets of Blowing Rock to scope out the unique seasonal art. Guests were able to pick up a map at the Rotary Gazebo located in the town’s Memorial Park. From there, participants were free to wander at their leisure from sculpture to sculpture, while also checking out the wares in the town’s shops.
Though the flow of visitors appeared steady, some shop employees noted a decrease in visitors compared to previous WinterFest.
“Compared to past WinterFest – I’ve been working here for the past three – definitely a lot slower compared to older ones. Tonight has actually been pretty eventful, especially since we’ve been staying open later compared to most stores. We’ve been selling a lot of sleds because of the snow this weekend which is helping a lot, said India Austin, an employee at Sunset Tee’s and Hattery on Main Street in Blowing Rock. “I understand, there’s only so much we can do right now. It’s about trying to keep everyone safe, but also making sure everyone has fun.”
Meanwhile at Chetola Resort, visitors stopped by to marvel at the resort’s seasonal light display and to roast s’more over an open flame. The event featured an outdoor cash bar where guests could partake in an adult beverage and bonfires where people could purchase pre-packaged s’mores kits.
“I think I have about five kits left,” said Colin Moore, a member of the Chetola Resort staff. According to Moore, he began the night with around 40 kits. “We’ve had a good turn out at the fire tonight,” said Will Whitikar, another Chetola employee.
Not only did this year’s modified events offer a brief release from the stresses of the past year, but also offered an opportunity for individuals to support local commerce.
“We just wanted to support the WinterFest festivities,” said Margie Hilton of the Blowing Rock attraction. “We wanted to make sure that we were still supporting the local businesses, to encourage them and let them know that we’re here for them.”
“It’s not the crowds we’ve seen in the past, but you definitely see a lot of activity,” said Hilton.
To learn more about the Blowing Rock Town Chamber’s annual WinterFest event visit blowingrockwinterfest.com/. WinterFest can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/BRWinterfest.
