Wilma Joan Barnett Buchanan Lewis, 83, of Boone, NC, died peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022, following a brief illness.
Born on January 17, 1939, in Bluff City, Tenn., she was the youngest daughter of the late Flona Lee Hardin and James Harrison Barnett. Nicknamed “Wimpy” by her dad who she lost when she was just six months old, Wilma came from hardscrabble beginnings. Early on she learned to be self-reliant and tough, traits that served her well in a life blessed with joy but more than her fair share of tragedy, too.
Wilma was waiting tables at a Bluff City diner in 1959 when she met Roy Lewis. They married and settled in Roy’s native community of Todd where they raised their family and lived for almost four decades until his death in 2000. She retired from Shadowline. After retirement, Wilma spent several years living in Bristol, Va., and was most recently a resident of Boone. She was a determined woman with a gentle heart who always fiercely stood up for herself, her family and her beliefs. She taught her children the value of love and hard work, that you were never better than anyone else and cleanliness was most assuredly next to godliness. She could starch a mean shirt and your denim jeans. Her boys will forever miss her banana pudding and yeast rolls. She was a Christian who kept the faith. In addition to the Lord, her family and her roses, she loved Elvis and Joe Biden.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, two brothers, Nathan Miller and Gordon Miller; a son, John Dwight Lewis; a daughter, Mary Ellen Lewis, and her beloved dog, Baby.
She is survived by two sisters, Evelyn Seats and Margaret Moore; a brother, Eford Barnett; two sons, Mitchell Buchanan and wife Leisha of Mouth of Wilson, Va., and Jim Lewis and wife Lainey Edmisten of Boone; one granddaughter, Tammy Buchanan of West Jefferson; two great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mom loved flowers and they are appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Deerfield Ridge Memory Care Unit where she was a former resident and especially Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation and Medi Home Hospice for the countless kindnesses shown to Wilma and her family during the final steps of her journey home.
Graveside services for Wilma Lewis will be conducted Monday, May 23, 2022 at 2:30 PM, at Hopewell Church Cemetery in Boone with the Rev. Jody Griffin officiating.
The family will receive friends Monday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
