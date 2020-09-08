William Fred Vannoy, 94, of Todd, N.C., passed away Friday, September 4, 2020.
Fred Vannoy grew up in the Ashe County mountains of North Carolina. After serving his country with the 68th Field Artillery Armored Battalion in World War II, Fred returned to Ashe County and married the love of his life, Nancy Hicks, in 1946. They were married for 73 years. Fred and Nancy built a home overlooking the New River, where they spent the next seven decades raising a family and being stalwarts in their church and community.
Fred was a carpenter, sawmiller, and an avid farmer, raising Burley tobacco, cows, and chickens. He was a Baptist Minister, serving as Pastor of Pilot Mountain Baptist Church for more than twelve years, and was an active member of the church for over 50 years.
Everyone who knew Fred knows they could call upon him at any time and he would be there to help them or pray with them, day or night, rain or shine. His greatest joys in life were being with his family, serving the Lord, and taking care of his garden. He loved hunting and fishing, developing lasting friendships with fellow hunters and anglers near and far.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Debbie Vannoy Williams; daughter, Sandy Vannoy and husband, Jim Todd; son, John Vannoy and wife, Angel; grandchildren Chad Moretz and wife, April, Jeff Moretz and wife, Stephanie, Barrett Vannoy, and Carly Vannoy; great grand children, Indya Moretz and Drake Moretz,;great great grandchild, Italia Renee,;and daughter-in-law, Ruth Vannoy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gathus and Nettie Vannoy; his wife, Nancy; his son, Mack; his brother, Burl; and his sister, Pearl Phillips and husband, Paul.
Fred will be laid to rest in a private family service. Well done, thou good and faithful servant He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pilot Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Connie Winebarger, 160 Winebarger Dr., Boone, NC 28607 or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr., Boone, NC 28607.
