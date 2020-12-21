William “Bill” Luther Hoffman, 89, native of Lenoir, N.C., and longtime resident of Boone, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Caldwell UNC Health Care.
He was born January 22, 1931, in Caldwell County to the late Adam Jasper and Vera Perry Hoffman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.
Mr. Hoffman was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served in the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of Hoffman Contracting Company. One of his favorite pastimes was raising cattle on his land and he could often be seen driving his pickup truck with a Stetson hat, a cigar in his mouth, and his beloved dog by his side. Most of all, Bill was a family man, as he often said his favorite hobby was watching his three girls grow up. He was a loving and attentive husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia Harless Hoffman of the home; three daughters, Liz Hoffman of Lenoir, Dr. Karen Hoffman Smith and husband Dr. Dan Smith of Richmond, VA, and Dr. Jackie Hoffman Daniel and husband Don Daniel of Atlanta, GA; four beloved grandchildren, Haley and Jack William Smith, and Lauren and Don Daniel, III; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Belleview Cemetery conducted by Mr. Hoffman’s nephew, Rev. Robert Pettyjohn.
Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Salvation Army or, because of Bill’s love and compassion for all animals, a Humane Society of your choosing.
Online condolences may be made to greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Hoffman family.
