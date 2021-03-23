William "Bill" Lester Youngblood, Jr., 73, originally of Charlotte, passed away March 12, 2021.
Born January 23, 1948 in Valdosta, Georgia, he was the son of the late William, Sr. and Martha Elizabeth Stoner Youngblood. He served his country in the U.S. Army. William enjoyed spending time at the beach, car racing, golfing, listening to country music and was an avid New Orleans Saints fan. He was a devoted Catholic, 4th degree Knights of Columbus member, and lay minister.
William is survived by his loving daughter, Katie Youngblood and her husband, Scott; grandsons, William and Connor; brothers, Quay and Doug Youngblood; and many more loving family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Steele Creek Presbyterian at Pleasant Hill, Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of choice in Bill's name would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.
