William (Bill) Dean Henderson was Born on March 30,1933 to Fred and Mona Henderson of Chicago Illinois. He had an older sister Pat Lipscomb who passed in 2015.
Bill attended Reynolds High School in Winston Salem, NC, and fell in love with Molly Starke Thomas. He then joined the Army, was in the Korean war, and when he came back married his sweetheart Molly on February 25th,1955. They lived in Harvard, Massachusetts.
Upon his discharge, they moved to Raleigh, NC where Bill graduated from North Carolina State University with a Degree in Engineering. Upon graduation, Bill worked for a short time for RCA in Camden, New Jersey. He then got a position working for the Space program thru General Electric; moving his family to Daytona Beach, Florida. He also worked for Sherwood Industries in Deland, FL. where he received a Patent for his mechanical engineering work on the Monoject rigid needle cover and method of manufacturing. He also worked for Brunswick as plant manager for several years prior to his retirement.
Bill was an active, physical person who liked using his hands. He entirely self-performed, ambitious major additions on the Daytona Beach family home. Upon retirement Bill and Molly moved to Boone, N.C. and then Blowing Rock where he designed and built both homes. The Blowing Rock home resembled Molly’s childhood home. After living there for a few years, the decision was made to move back to Winston Salem where they lived out their lives.
Molly and Bill’s commitment to each other for 63 years, was based on true love. As a final Tribute to Molly, who passed on January 26th, 2019, Bill tried to make it until January 26 but fell a day short. He will be buried on 1-31-2022, the same day/date as his beloved was buried.
Special thanks to Shanevia James for her help and friendship with Bill and providing care for Molly. Also, a Special thanks to Nicole Chaborek and Janie Chaborek for their friendship and ongoing assistance to Bill over the past several years.
Bill will be missed by his family and his faithful companion Turbo.
In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association as a final gift to Molly.
Survivors are his two son’s Tom (and wife Vikie) Henderson of Littleton, CO, and Robert (and wife Joette) Henderson of Gainesville, FL. Grandchildren: Morgan and Shelby Henderson of Littleton, CO, and Kyle (and wife Shelby), and Tyler Henderson of Gainesville, FL.
A graveside service will be held at Salem Cemetery on January 31, 2022 at 2:00pm.
Vogler Funeral & Cremations is handling the arrangements.
