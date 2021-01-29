William Bill Allen Swem, 51, passed away January 20, 2021 in St, Petersburg, Florida. He was born January 25, 1969 in Alamosa, Colorado.
Bill is survived by his parents Dr. Thomas W. Swem and Marilyn J. Swem of Albuquerque, New Mexico; his wife, H.Melinda Swem; daughters, Morgan P. Swem and McKenna A. Swem of Orlando Florida; sister, Martha Swem Brady; nephew T. Shane Brady; niece Savanna L. Brady and fiancé Dustin Coffey all of Albuquerque, New Mexico; a great uncle William D. Swem of Cape Coral, Florida, a great uncle James Broadbent of Elkhart, Indiana and several cousins from Indiana.
Bill was a master electrician who owned his own business and loved what he did. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He went above and beyond to always help those that needed it the most. Bill loved spending time with his family. He had strong family values and cherished the time he was able to spend with his loved ones. Bill was an avid hunter. His passion was going to his hunting camp, spending time with his hunting buddies and enjoying the solitude of the woods and being in nature.
Bill was loved by so many and will be deeply missed. He grew up in Boone, North Carolina with his parents and sister. He then relocated to Florida when he married and lived the remainder of his life there where he ran his business and had his own family.
The family will be holding a private memorial to celebrate Bills life. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Bills name to go to the National Veterans Foundation (NVF.org). Bill felt very passionate about helping our veterans that sacrificed so much for us all.
A Community Funeral Home & Sunset Cremations in Orlando,Florida will be providing cremation services. People can leave online condolences on their website,
