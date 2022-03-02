A locally sourced natural food store is set to open this spring in downtown Boone.
The Wildwood Community Market, located at 182 Howard Street, is a natural food store that will bring in its foods from local vendors. The market will carry produce, milk, eggs, bread, honey, coffee and beer – essentially anything that can be found at a typical grocery store.
“We’re really fortunate to live in a place that has a ton of people producing really good quality stuff,” said Joseph Mager, owner of the Wildwood Community Market.
With a full sized commercial kitchen, the market will have sandwiches to order and deli style ready-to-eat foods — including lots of vegetarian and vegan options.
Additionally, Wildwood Community Market will have plants, plant propagations, and natural personal care products.
With many grocery stores getting foods from around the world, Wildwood is cutting that part out and focusing on what can be sourced as locally as possible.
“If it means sacrificing selection a little bit here and there, I don’t think anyone will give us too much trouble for that,” Mager said.
The Wildwood Community Market aims to carry a lot of produce year round even if it doesn’t grow in North Carolina.
With that in mind, Mager said just down in South Carolina and Georgia, they can get items year round and have a “pretty good regional footprint.”
“We want to have a good variety and selection of items,” Mager said. “We’re not going to sacrifice selection at the cost of only buying locally. But we’ll always look locally first, and then we’ll look at quality.”
After seeing the High Country Food Hub and farmer’s market in Boone explode in the last few years, Mager said that opening a store that provides Boone with locally sourced and clean produce would be beneficial to both the local growers and community.
With the food hub and farmers market, ordering ahead online and shopping on Saturday mornings are some of the options, so picking up last minute clean foods can be difficult. Wildwood aims to provide the community with the convenience factor of clean and locally sourced foods.
“We don’t consider ourselves competition,” Mager said. “We feel like we’re just working together with them with the same mission of supporting the local economy.”
With the goal of providing the Boone community with more accessibility to local food, Wildwood Community Market wants to exist to support the local food system by connecting consumers and producers.
“The vast majority of individuals and families we’ve talked to here in Boone have been overwhelmingly encouraging and optimistic,” Mager said. “We feel like there’s a market for what we want to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.