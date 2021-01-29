WATAUGA — Watauga High School will be hosting virtual question and answer parent sessions about high school registration from Feb. 8-11.
Prior to the sessions, counselors in the K-8 schools will share a virtual presentation with parents with important information regarding the registration process, course options, graduation requirements, the Watauga Innovation Academy and other topics.
A specific Google Meet link will also be sent to the parents to give them the optional opportunity to ask specific questions of high school representatives, including teachers who will be available to answer questions about ninth grade required courses. The links are specific to each school, so parents will need to attend the session for their particular school's assigned evening. There will also be an additional offering on Feb. 10 for any parents who are not able to attend their evening session.
For any parents who have an eighth grader planning to attend Watauga High School next year who is not currently enrolled in Two Rivers or one of the Watauga County Schools, they will need to contact Watauga High School Counselor Leigh Lyall at lyallkl@wataugaschools.org.
- Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m.: Blowing Rock and Hardin Park
- Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m.: Bethel, Cove Creek, Green Valley and Mabel
- Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.: Open for parents who are not able to attend their school's session
- Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.: Grace Academy, Home-Schoolers and Mountain Pathways — Will need to contact Leigh Lyall prior to the meeting.
- Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m.: Parkway, Two Rivers, and Valle Crucis
