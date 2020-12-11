BOONE – It was a familiar story late Thursday afternoon. Watauga’s high school harriers dominated another Northwestern Conference opponent, this time in a dual meet vs. 4A rival South Caldwell.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
In the women’s race, 19 runners competed and the Pioneers’ 14 runners took all of the first 14 places. Junior Sidra Miller covered the 5000 meter course in 20.01.93 to cross the finish line first, followed by fellow junior Sophie Beach (20:27.95) and freshman Rachel Cathey (20:49.87) in second and third, respectively. Miller sprinted to the lead at the start, took command near the halfway point, and gradually extended her advantage to almost a half-minute by the race’s end.
The final team score was Watauga 15, South Caldwell 50 (lower score is better).
Individual Top 10:
- Sidra Miller (Watauga, junior) – 20.01.93
- Sophie Beach (Watauga, junior) – 20:27.95
- Rachel Cathey (Watauga, freshman) – 20:49.87
- Gwendolyn Anderson (Watauga, sophomore) – 21:07.76
- Brianna Anderson (Watauga, sophomore) – 21:23.14
- Andriana Rink (Watauga, sophomore) – 21:51.19
- Izzy Browman-Fulks (Watauga, senior) – 21:51.44
- Moriah Bollman (Watauga, sophomore) – 21:51.76
- Annie Veno (Watauga, senior) – 22:11.19
- Ella Triplett (Watauga, junior) – 23:08.54
MEN’S DIVISION
With “Mudcats” emblazoned across their warmup sweaters, Watauga’s men seemed ready to get down and dirty around the 5000-meter WHS Cross Country course. Seven Pioneer runners came across the finish line before the first Spartan harrier, the five remaining Watauga athletes before anymore S. Caldwell runners.
Led my senior Rien Freeman’s 17:14.73 to capture first place honors, senior Korbin Anderson crossed the finish line in second (17:24.39), Haden Miller third (17:32.39), Hastings Holt fourth (17:33.58) and David Mims fifth (17:39:.63).
The top five took control right from the start and periodically traded the front positions. At the halfway point, Holt seemed to be in command of the race, but his other teammates had more in the proverbial tank with which to finish strong at the end.
TEAM SCORE: Watauga 15, S. Caldwell 50
Individual Top 10
- Rien Freeman (Watauga, senior) – 17:14.73
- Korbin Anderson (Watauga, senior) – 17:24.74
- Haden Miller (Watauga, junior) – 17:32.39
- Hastings Holt (Watauga, senior) – 17:33.58
- David Mims (Watauga, senior) – 17:39.63
- Ethan Cannon (Watauga, junior) – 17:55.63
- Micah Rushin (Watauga, junior) – 18:30.04
- Anthony Baverso (S. Caldwell) – 18:41.60
- Wesley Coatney (Watauga, freshman) – 18:57.18
- Collin Anderson (Watauga, freshman) – 19:00.41
The next competition for the Watauga harriers is a dual meet on Saturday, home, against Charlotte Catholic. The races are scheduled to begin at 11:00 am.
